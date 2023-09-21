Lifestyle
Golden delight: Perfect potato pancakes
Resembling hash browns more than the mashed potato-based pancakes, this version uses grated potatoes mixed with onion, egg, and flour.
Unearth the magic hidden in the humble potato with this traditional Potato Pancake recipe. Known for their golden exterior and tender inside, potato pancakes are a versatile dish that can be served as a savory breakfast, a delightful side, or even a dinner with a choice of toppings. Recipe compliments of Capsicum Culinary Studio.
Ingredients
- 4 potatoes (Russet are a good choice)
- ½ medium onion
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup chopped chives
- ⅓ cup chopped dill
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- Oil for frying
Method
- Peel the potatoes and onion. With a box grater, finely grate the potatoes first before coarsely grating the onion. Wrap both together in a clean cloth and squeeze out excess liquid then place in a bowl. Add the eggs, herbs, flour, salt, and pepper and mix well.
- Heat oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add a spoonful of the potato mixture, spreading it slightly, and fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until the pancakes are crispy and golden brown.
- Serve warm with a fried egg on top and crispy bacon on the side.