Golden delight: Perfect potato pancakes

Resembling hash browns more than the mashed potato-based pancakes, this version uses grated potatoes mixed with onion, egg, and flour.

16 hours ago
Experience the crispy charm of traditional Potato Pancakes, a golden treat suitable for any mealtime occasion. Image credit: Capsicum Culinary Studio

Unearth the magic hidden in the humble potato with this traditional Potato Pancake recipe. Known for their golden exterior and tender inside, potato pancakes are a versatile dish that can be served as a savory breakfast, a delightful side, or even a dinner with a choice of toppings. Recipe compliments of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Ingredients

  • 4 potatoes (Russet are a good choice)
  • ½ medium onion
  • 2 eggs
  • ⅓ cup chopped chives
  • ⅓ cup chopped dill
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • Oil for frying

Method

  1. Peel the potatoes and onion. With a box grater, finely grate the potatoes first before coarsely grating the onion. Wrap both together in a clean cloth and squeeze out excess liquid then place in a bowl. Add the eggs, herbs, flour, salt, and pepper and mix well.
  2. Heat oil in a large, non-stick frying pan over medium-high heat. Add a spoonful of the potato mixture, spreading it slightly, and fry for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until the pancakes are crispy and golden brown.
  3. Serve warm with a fried egg on top and crispy bacon on the side.

