New on the book shelves

They thought it was a simple kidnapping. They were wrong. Camilla Lackberg (writer of brilliant contemporary psychological thrillers) and Henrik Fexeus (prize winning mentalist, and author of The Art of Reading Minds) have joined up to produce this heart-stopping thriller, which kicks off with a five year boy going missing from playschool, taken, according to the other children, by a woman. Add in more missing children and a secretive cult and you’ve a killer of a novel that you won’t put down. Translated from Swedish, CULT is the second book in the Mina Dabiri and Vincent Walder series – following on from Trapped. Harper Collins UK

James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski’s LION & LAMB sees two lawyers prove how two wrongs can make a right. Lion is defence – private investigator to the stars. Lamb is prosecution – an attorney so bright she’s got to wear shades. The case … a husband and wife, he a football star, she a Grammy-award winning singer. One of them has been murdered. The other is the main suspect. Over to the lawyers! Century

CLEAN KILL is a Stephen Leather’s latest Dan Spider Shepherd thriller, which sees Spider and a SAS team sent in to rescue a crew of Brits, kidnapped after their helicopter is shot down by terrorists in West Africa. One of the crew is Liam Shepherd, Spider’s son. It’s a proper race against time, particularly since Spider was originally investigating a high level prison, one which is moments away from violence. It’s all high adrenalin and exciting action. Hodder & Stoughton

