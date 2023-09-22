5 accommodation tips for a family friendly holiday in Mauritius

Dreaming of a multigenerational family getaway that will ensure minimal meltdowns and maximum entertainment for the kids…and ample downtime for you? Yes please! We’ve got just the place for you – Mauritius!

The direct flight is relatively short and stress-free compared to long-haul flights to many other popular international destinations, especially if travelling with babies, toddlers or young kids. Also, the high quality of babysitting, child minding and kids’ clubs on the island allows parents to enjoy a little alone time while knowing their children are in trustworthy hands and are having a blast.

Sounds heavenly? We think so! Take the family on an unforgettable island holiday during the upcoming school break and make it a getaway to remember – for all the right reasons – with these accommodation guidelines to consider when booking your family stay:

Interconnecting rooms and communal spaces are great options for families travelling with young children, as they provide a safe and comfortable environment for the little ones to play and relax. Look out for family-friendly extras such as kids clubs, swimming pools and playgrounds. Renting a holiday home or exclusive-use villa is another option. This provides more space and privacy than a hotel room and allows families to cook their own meals and relax in a comfortable environment. Many holiday homes and villas have a swimming pool, spacious gardens and outdoor play areas. Safety is a priority . If travelling with toddlers and younger children, ensure the property’s swimming pool is fenced off (and that the fence is high enough to prevent curious kids from climbing over). It’s also a good idea to steer clear of unfenced lodges if staying inside a reserve or national park – we all know how quickly younger ones can wander off when you turn your head even for a second! Ask your travel expert to make sure all aspects of child safety are covered when making your booking. Stay close to family-friendly activities and attractions . If staying in a city, look for a spot that is close to public transport or within walking distance of shops and restaurants. If in a fairly isolated area, book accommodation that is close to nature reserves, beaches or other outdoor activities. Read reviews from other families who’ve stayed at the places you are looking at to get an authentic review of the stay.

