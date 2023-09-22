Lifestyle
Watermelon, gin and mint cocktail
Experience the essence of spring with a refreshing cocktail that blends juicy watermelon, with aromatic gin, and fresh mint.
This cocktail is a refreshing, tantalising blend that combines the natural sweetness of ripe watermelon with the botanical notes of gin and a kick of fresh mint.
Ingredients
- 2 cups watermelon cubes
- 120ml premium gin
- 10 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
- Ice cubes
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- Soda water or tonic water (optional)
- Watermelon slices and lime wedges, for garnish
Method
- In a blender, puree the watermelon cubes until smooth. Strain the juice through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher, discarding any pulp.
- In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the mint leaves to release their oils.
- Add the strained watermelon juice, gin, and lime juice to the shaker. Shake well until the mixture is chilled.
- Fill glasses with ice and pour the shaken mixture over.
- If desired, top off with soda water or tonic water for a fizzy twist.
- Garnish with a sprig of mint, a slice of watermelon, and a lime wedge.