Watermelon, gin and mint cocktail

Experience the essence of spring with a refreshing cocktail that blends juicy watermelon, with aromatic gin, and fresh mint.

7 hours ago
Caxton reporter 1 minute read
This cocktail is perfect for sipping on a warm evening or sharing with friends.

This cocktail is a refreshing, tantalising blend that combines the natural sweetness of ripe watermelon with the botanical notes of gin and a kick of fresh mint.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups watermelon cubes
  • 120ml premium gin
  • 10 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
  • Ice cubes
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • Soda water or tonic water (optional)
  • Watermelon slices and lime wedges, for garnish

Method

  1. In a blender, puree the watermelon cubes until smooth. Strain the juice through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher, discarding any pulp.
  2. In a cocktail shaker, lightly muddle the mint leaves to release their oils.
  3. Add the strained watermelon juice, gin, and lime juice to the shaker. Shake well until the mixture is chilled.
  4. Fill glasses with ice and pour the shaken mixture over.
  5. If desired, top off with soda water or tonic water for a fizzy twist.
  6. Garnish with a sprig of mint, a slice of watermelon, and a lime wedge.

