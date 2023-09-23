Air fryer Apple Crumble made in minutes

This air fryer apple crumble recipe is so quick and easy to make and a lifesaver when you need dessert, pronto! You’ll love this easy air fryer apple crumble recipe. Served with a scoop with vanilla ice cream, it’s the perfect easy dessert.

Ingredients

1kg (2lb) apples approximately 6-8 apples

¼ cup water

½ cup brown sugar

2 tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

For the crumble

½ cup melted butter

1 cup flour

1/3 cup brown sugar

Pinch of salt

Method

1. Peel the apples, remove the cores, and slice them into thin slices.

2. Add the apple slices to a large bowl then add a splash of water, brown sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt.

3. Stir to mix well then transfer the apple mixture to ramekins and place in an air fryer basket.

4. Air fry the apples for 15 minutes at 180ºC until the apples are fork tender.

5. While the apples are cooking make the crumble topping.

6. Mix melted butter, flour, sugar, and a pinch of salt together with a fork until crumbly in texture.

7. Top the apples with the crumble mixture then air fry for another 10 minutes until the crumble is golden brown and crisp.

8. Remove from the air fryer then serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a healthier alternative.