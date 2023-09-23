Anele Mdoda shares her struggle with ‘stubborn’ armpit odour

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to discuss her struggles with a persistent armpit odour problem.

She shared her issue on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that her left armpit was particularly problematic, and that even popular deodorant brands like Mitchum couldn’t resolve the issue.

“Heyi. I seem to have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa,” Mdoda wrote.

Heyi. I seem to have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 11, 2023

Her fans offered various tips, with bicarbonate of soda mixed with water being a common suggestion.

Bicarbonate of soda mixed with water until it’s a paste, apply and let it dry. Try this for 3-5 days. — Amke. (@amukelani_02) September 11, 2023

Bath with gloves first, try all the three types of Mitchum, only the roll one works for me,stick n gel don’t. Have Perspirex too, apply it once a week — Edith Mantloana (@65df06b3c3414e5) September 11, 2023

@Anele Try botox on the armpits, works like magic — Yeah … (@Lu_PreciousR) September 11, 2023

Mdoda expressed gratitude for the advice and later updated her followers, revealing that her armpit odour problem was resolved, possibly due to better application of her deodorant.

“Y’all know a lot about armpits. I am in awe and thank you.”

“Okay my armpits are good again. So maybe I didn’t put on my roll-on well cause I’m back to smelling like a cupcake,” she said.

Okay my armpits are good again. So maybe I didn’t put on my roll on well cause I’m back to smelling like a cupcake. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 12, 2023

Y’all know a lot about armpits. I am in awe and thank you. — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) September 11, 2023

Also see: Watch: Emtee brings Pearl Thusi on stage during performance

The post Anele Mdoda shares her struggle with ‘stubborn’ armpit odour appeared first on Bona Magazine.