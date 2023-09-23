Anele Mdoda shares her struggle with ‘stubborn’ armpit odour

Lifestyle

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has taken to social media to discuss her struggles with a persistent armpit odour problem.

She shared her issue on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning that her left armpit was particularly problematic, and that even popular deodorant brands like Mitchum couldn’t resolve the issue.

Heyi. I seem to have a stubborn armpit, the one on the left. Ayiva Mitchum nothing vha!!! We have a crisis on our hands because wow the volume bhabhaaaa,” Mdoda wrote.

Her fans offered various tips, with bicarbonate of soda mixed with water being a common suggestion.

Mdoda expressed gratitude for the advice and later updated her followers, revealing that her armpit odour problem was resolved, possibly due to better application of her deodorant.

“Y’all know a lot about armpits. I am in awe and thank you.”

“Okay my armpits are good again. So maybe I didn’t put on my roll-on well cause I’m back to smelling like a cupcake,” she said.

