8 visual cues of nutrient deficiencies

Nutrient deficiencies are linked to an increased risk of dementia, depression, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity and, even if you think you eat well, you could still be at risk.

“Nutrient deficiencies can be common, even if women are eating a nutrient-dense diet,” says registered nutrition consultant Jenna Hope. The good news? There are visual clues to spot.

“It can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months for deficiencies to show, so tuning in to your body can help you to identify when something is wrong,” says Jenna.