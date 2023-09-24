Celebrate National Braai Day with the finest beef cuts

Break out those tongs, light up the grill, and throw on your apron because South Africa’s favourite day of the year is here: National Braai Day!

Heritage Day, also known as National Braai Day, is more than just a celebration of meat and fire – it’s a cultural phenomenon etched into the heart of all South African’s. Whether you are celebrating with family or friends, the braai becomes the great unifier, bringing people together to share, laugh, and indulge in succulent, flavourful meat.

Choosing the Perfect Cuts for Your Braai Day Extravaganza

KARAN BEEF understands that when it comes to a memorable braai experience, selecting the right cuts of meat is the key to success. From shisa nyamas, open grill coal fires, to wood braais or pizza ovens, KARAN BEEF offers a range of quality beef cuts, each handpicked to ensure your braai experience is a truly exceptional one.

Sliced Beef Brisket

Sliced beef brisket is divided into the point brisket, mid-brisket and navel end. The texture of the meat is coarse. Simply add salt and pepper for a flavourful cut on the braai. Sliced beef brisket cooks rather quickly on the fire and the fatty bits get deliciously caramelised.

T-Bone Steak

T-Bone steak offers the best of both worlds, combining two distinct cuts into one. The larger portion is the sirloin, known for its meaty flavour, and the smaller section is the fillet, prized for its tenderness. As a bone-in cut, sirloin is inclusive of the spinal bones thus the T-bone (including fillet) can be derived from it.

Sirloin Steak

The striploin (sirloin) is attached and runs parallel to the spine on the hindquarter and is inclusive of the eye muscle. The meat is tender and has a fine texture. Sirloin steak is the ideal choice for health-conscious meat lovers. Lean yet full of flavour, this cut grills beautifully while retaining its succulence.

Rump Steak

For those who crave hearty braai flavours, rump steak takes the lead. A tender beef cut that consists of a few loosely connected muscles and the pelvic bone. This cut also contains part of the fillet. With substantial texture and intense taste, this cut is made even better when soaked in a rich marinade.

Tomahawk Steak

This cut needs no introduction with its eye-catching bone handle and rich marbling, is a delicious, grill-worthy delight cherished for the ultimate grill master who adores the taste and look of a premium beef cut.

Fillet Steak

One of the more popular meat cuts, fillet steak is renowned for being exceptionally tender yet lean. The fillet is boneless, without fat and the most tender cut of meat. While it comes at a slightly higher price than other cuts, it’s perfect for special occasions, and what better occasion than Braai Day?

Chuck

Chuck, which is generally a more versatile cut, contains a good balance of meat and fat, which contributes to its flavour and tenderness when cooked over an open flame. The slow, indirect heat of the braai breaks down the tougher fibres, resulting in a satisfying texture.

Picanha Steak

Picanha is known for its unique triangular shape and a balance of lean meat and a layer of fat on the top. This layer of fat adds flavour and moisture to the meat when cooked on the grill first to caramelise before turning the meat.

Short Ribs

These succulent ribs are best slow-cooked to perfection. The goal is to achieve tender meat that easily pulls away from the bone. Short ribs offer a versatile cooking experience – you have the option to start them in a pizza oven and then enhance their flavour by finishing them over the braai. This dual-cooking method combines the even heat of a pizza oven with the smokey essence of the braai.

Impress your family and friends this Braai Day, with this easy-to-follow recipe from KARAN BEEF – Tomahawk Steak With Chimichurri Butter.

Tomahawk Steak with Chimichurri Butter

Prep: 5 min | Cooking: 15 min | Ready: 20 min | Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

750g tomahawk steaks (ribeye bone-in)

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Chimichurri butter

125g butter, softened

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1/2 cup flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

3/4 tsp dried origanum

Salt and pepper to taste

Method Lightly coat the tomahawk steak in olive oil and generously rub with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Grill the steak on a hot fire or griddle pan. Start by rendering the fat on the side of the steak and cook until caramelised. Turn to cook on both sides to your preferred doneness; depending on the thickness of the steak, it will take approximately 7 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Leave the meat to rest for half its cooking time before slicing it off the bone to ensure it is moist, tender and juicy. Whilst the steak is resting make the chimichurri butter. Add the butter to a bowl, stir in the parsley, garlic, chilli, origanum, red wine vinegar and season to taste with salt. Spoon the mixture into a serving bowl and keep at room temperature for serving. Spoon the chimichurri butter over the tomahawk steak and serve alongside golden roasted potatoes and a fresh green salad. Tips and tricks

Remove the steak from the refrigerator at least an hour before cooking to allow it to come to room temperature.