Classic eggs benedict with homemade Hollandaise

Poached eggs on toasted muffins with ham or smoked salmon, covered in homemade sauce, make a top breakfast treat.

41 mins ago
Caxton reporter 2 minutes read
Eggs Benedict is a popular breakfast dish everyone loves. Image credit: Safari Vinegar

Eggs Benedict makes for the quintessential brunch and a home-made hollandaise sauce beats store-bought every time! Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.

Preparation time: under 30 mins | Cooking time: 10 to 30 mins | Serves: 6

Ingredients

Eggs and muffins

  • 2 tbsp SAFARI® Organic White Wine Vinegar
  • 6 free-range eggs, at room temperature
  • 6 English muffins, halved
  • Butter, for spreading
  • 6 slices ham or smoked salmon
  • 1-2 tbsp finely snipped fresh chives

Hollandaise sauce

  • 4 tbsp SAFARI® Organic White Wine Vinegar
  • 225g butter, cubed
  • 1 small shallot or ½ banana shallot, finely chopped
  • 10 black peppercorns
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 3 free-range egg yolks
  • pinch sea salt

Method

Eggs

  1. Fill a large pan just over one-third full of boiling water and 2 tbsp vinegar. Bring the water to a simmer.
  2. One by one, crack the eggs into a small bowl and gently tip into the simmering water. Don’t overcrowd the pan.
  3. Poach for 2-3 minutes.
  4. Remove with a slotted spoon and plunge into iced water to stop them from cooking.

Hollandaise sauce

  1. Melt the butter slowly in a pan over low heat, stirring occasionally. Pour into a jug.
  2. Put the 4 tbsp vinegar, shallot, peppercorns, and bay leaf into a small saucepan over high heat and bring to the boil.
  3. Cook until reduced to 2 tbsp of liquid then remove from the heat.
  4. Put the 3 egg yolks in a heatproof bowl and place over a pan of simmering water. Do not let the bottom of the bowl touch the water.
  5. Whisk the egg yolks with the salt and sugar until pale.
  6. Pour the vinegar mixture through a fine sieve over the yolks and continue whisking until well combined.
  7. Slowly add the melted butter in a steady stream, whisking constantly, until the sauce is smooth, thick, and shiny. Keep warm until ready to serve.

To assemble

  1. Reheat the eggs by bringing the pan of vinegar water back to a simmer. Using a slotted spoon, place all the cooked eggs into the simmering water and reheat for 1 minute. Remove and drain on kitchen paper.
  2. Toast the muffin halves and spread with butter.
  3. Put a muffin half on each plate and top with ham or salmon.
  4. Place an egg on top of each muffin and spoon over some hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle with chives and serve with the other muffin halves on the side.
