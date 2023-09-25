Make your 2023 Rugby World Cup experience unforgettable

The 2023 Rugby World Cup has got everyone feeling proudly South African and in full support of The Springboks.

To make sure you make the most of this exciting time between now and 28 October, we’ve got 10 tips to make your rugby experience one to remember! Let’s go Bokke!

Keep calm and cheer on: When the ref makes a questionable call, stay cool as a cucumber with CBD powder sachets. You’ll be as zen as a Durbanite in no time!

Power to the people: Picture this, it’s the last minute of the nail-biting match between South Africa and Ireland – this year’s top ranked team – when suddenly the power goes out. Instead of cursing in all 12 official languages, perhaps prevent this by plugging the TV into a portable power station.

Snack attack: The more nerve-wracking the game, the more likely you are to stress eat. Make sure you have all your favs handy – you won’t want to move from your spot.

Stay hydrated: Supporting is thirsty work, so regardless of whether you’re at home, a friend or the stadium itself, you’ll want to keep a cold beverage close by (and have easy access to those above-mentioned snacks).

Braai like a boss: Rugby and braais are a match made in heaven. Get ready with all the essential gear or go all-in with a braai toolbox complete with an axe (for dramatic effect).

Private cinema style: Turn your lounge into a movie theatre with a laser projector and watch all the action unfold on the big screen.

Go green and gold: Dress for success by donning some green and gold. You could even go the extra mile with some Springbok-inspired attire.

Snuggle time: Keep warm during late night matches with an electric throw-over blanket. It’ll heat up faster than a scrum!

Claim your throne: It’s going to be a long few weeks, so best you get yourself a comfy seat. Whether it’s a bean bag, couch or gaming chair – make sure the family knows that this is YOUR Rugby World Cup spot.

Go Bok wild: Above all, let your team spirit soar. Sing the anthems, blow your vuvuzela, and back the Boks with all your heart!

