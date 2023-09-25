New to the screens this October

Claridge’s: The Megabuild



Thursday 5 October 2023

Claridge’s Hotel – icon of old-school glamour and favourite of celebrities and royalty – is undergoing its biggest transformation of modern times. Filmed over six years, this remarkable documentary series follows the incredible logistical challenges involved in digging out a five-storey mega-basement in central London, adding four new floors to the top of the hotel and creating the city’s most expensive penthouse – all without disturbing the day to day business at one of the world’s most luxurious destinations.

Although well-heeled guests continue to check in and out as usual, despite all appearances the hotel is a busy building site. The ultimate aim: to ensure this Mayfair classic sets the standard for the next generation of uber-luxury locations. Narrated by actress Emilia Fox (Silent Witness, Signora Volpe), this fascinating documentary traces the hotel’s ambitious and intricate feat of engineering.

Midsomer Murders



Season 13 (2010) from Thursday 12 October 2023

Nothing is what it seems behind the well-trimmed hedges and net curtains of the picturesque cottages in the idyllic county of Midsomer. Beneath the tranquil surface, dark secrets exist – scandals, jealousy and downright evil. Indeed, murder and blackmail are surprisingly commonplace among the eccentric inhabitants …

Season 13 of this iconic title, which has been one of the UK’s best drama exports for many years, selling to over 200 countries worldwide, sees Neil Dudgeon (Son of Rambow, The Messiah) take the lead as DCI John Barnaby, following the retirement of his uncle Tom (John Nettles), supported by the methodical Ben Jones (Jason Hughes – Death in Paradise, Marcella) and pathologist Dr Bullard (Barry Jackson – Silent Witness, Kavanagh QC).

In the first of eight feature-length episodes, The Sword of Guillaume, a serial killer strikes with an ancient sword in grisly fashion when DCI Barnaby joins a Causton Chamber of Commerce bus trip to Brighton.

“Midsomer Murders offers picturesque locations, early outings by acting royalty – and creative murder methods.” – The Guardian

Payback



Two episodes weekly from Thursday 19 October 2023

A gripping six-part crime thriller, Payback follows Lexie Noble (Morven Christie – The Bay, The A Word, Ordeal by Innocence), as she becomes entangled in a perilous police operation to topple notorious crime lord Cal Morris (Peter Mullan – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Underground Railroad, Ozark).

With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal’s illegal earnings on a vast scale. Now Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators, determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal to justice. A partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon she finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger.

Executive-produced by Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) and Madonna Baptiste (DI Ray), BritBox Original Payback was written by acclaimed screenwriter Debbie O’Malley (Call the Midwife, Humans, Harlots) and also stars Steven Macintosh (The Confessions of Frannie Langton), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose) and Derek Riddell (Ugly Betty, Happy Valley).

Friday Night Dinner



Season 2 (2012) from Thursday 19 October 2023

Welcome to the second hilarious season of BAFTA-nominated sitcom Friday Night Dinner, which follows the pranks and pratfalls of the secular Jewish Goodman family, who have made an artform of their eccentricities.

Get ready for more hijinks by brothers Adam (Simon Bird – The Inbetweeners) and Jonny (Tom Rosenthal – Plebs) during their regular Friday-night meals at their parents’ London house, with Mum (Tamsin Grieg – Episodes) and Dad (Paul Ritter – Quantum of Solace) adding to the comedy chaos.

In season two, Grandma brings her new boyfriend to dinner, neighbour Jim makes a birthday cake for his dog, and Jonny wants to break up with his 43-year-old girlfriend/boss – but is too scared.

“The joyous Jewish sitcom that became a national treasure.” – The Guardian

Two ghostly British shorts … just in time for Halloween! Switch off the lights, draw up the covers and wait for the witching hour to be haunted by these two 30-minute supernatural stories penned by British writer MR James, and adapted and directed by Mark Gatiss (Dr Who, Sherlock).

Count Magnus (short film, 2022)



Thursday 26 October 2023

In Count Magnus, described by Radio Times as “a spooky diversion with a delicious twist”, travel back in time to 1863, when a British travel writer visiting Sweden becomes fascinated by the story of long-dead nobleman Count Magnus – who, he discovers, does not lie easy in his tomb. Based on James’s 1904 short story of the same name, this ghostly tale stars BAFTA winner Jason Watkins (Being Human, The Crown, McDonald & Dodds).

Martin’s Close (short film, 2019)

Thursday 26 October 2023

The eerie Martin’s Close tells the tale of a young squire who is prosecuted for murder in 1684 by the King’s Counsel (BAFTA and Oscar winner Peter Capaldi – Dr Who, The Thick of It), and his life lies in the hands of an infamous “hanging judge”. But the case is not cut-and-dried as the poor country girl he is accused of murdering has been seen after her death … Prepare to be thoroughly spooked!

