Dive into cheesy bliss with these potato croquettes

Discover the joy of crispy exteriors and a creamy cheese-filled centre with these delectable Cheesy Potato Croquettes.

8 hours ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Perfectly crispy on the outside, gooey and cheesy on the inside. Image credit: Capsicum Culinary Studio

Elevate your snacking game with these irresistibly crispy Cheesy Potato Croquettes. Infused with a rich blend of cheddar and parmesan, these bite-sized delights offer a molten cheesy core encased in a golden breadcrumb shell. Recipe compliments of Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Ingredients

  • 800g potatoes, peeled and boiled
  • 1 spring onion, chopped
  • 30g salted butter
  • 2 tbsp milk
  • 250g cheddar cheese
  • 30g parmesan cheese
  • 80g all-purpose flour
  • Salt and pepper
  • 300g all-purpose flour
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • 500g bread crumbs
  • Vegetable oil

Method

  1. Peel and boil potatoes till soft and set aside to cool. Sauté onions and season with salt and pepper. Add milk, cheese, onion and flour to the mashed potatoes and combine well. Chill for 30 minutes and then shape into 5cm round balls.
  2. Roll in flour, dip in the beaten egg and then roll in the breadcrumbs. Once complete, place them in the fridge for at least two hours.
  3. Remove from fridge and deep-fry each croquette until brown on all sides.
  4. Serve with aioli or a spicy made with mayonnaise and sriracha sauce.

