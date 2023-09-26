Mushrooms can maximise your heart health

In general, heart health is all about positive lifestyle choices that include exercise, lowering stress and managing weight through good dietary habits. Delicious, low-calorie mushrooms can be a cornerstone of those heart-conscious eating habits. Points in favour of consuming mushrooms:

• A recent study, reviewed in Phytotherapy Research, concluded that adding edible mushrooms into your diet could help lower your blood pressure levels.

• A 2010 research paper by Keith R Martin from the Healthy Lifestyles Research Center, College of Nursing and Health Innovation at Arizona State University, published in Nutrition Journal, found that “dietary mushrooms can be protective against cardiovascular disease (CVD)”.

• Mushrooms contain vitamins C and D, which have long been associated with good cardiovascular health, as well as a unique heart-healthy type of fibre and potassium. Medical News Today notes “there is some evidence that consuming a type of fibre called beta-glucans may lower blood cholesterol levels. [And these] beta-glucans occur in the cell walls of many types of mushrooms.” The journal also states, “potassium can help regulate blood pressure, and this may decrease the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.”

All that being said, it’s now obviously time for a salad … a mouth-watering Artichoke & White Button Mushroom Salad packed with creamy fresh mushrooms and other satisfying umami flavours:

Ingredients:

500 g white button mushrooms

60 ml apple cider vinegar

60 ml olive oil

¼ red onion, finely diced

½ tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

Handful fresh coriander

200 g feta cheese

1 Mediterranean cucumber

100 g radish

1 tin artichoke hearts

80 g mixed baby leaves

Handful pumpkin seeds

Method:

Slice button mushrooms into quarters and place in a large mixing bowl. Drizzle the mushrooms with the vinegar, olive oil, chilli, oregano and a good amount of salt and pepper. Roughly chop the coriander and add that along with the red onion to the bowl. Toss well and set aside. Using a mandolin (or very sharp knife) slice ribbons of cucumber and thin rounds of radish. Drain the artichoke hearts. Add the cucumber ribbons, radish and artichoke hearts to the large bowl of marinating mushrooms. Give everything a gentle toss. Arrange baby leaves in a large, shallow salad bowl. Top with the dressed mushroom and veggie mix. Finally crumble over the feta and finish with pumpkin seeds for crunch.

