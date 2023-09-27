7 tips to stay safe while exercising outdoors

As the weather is warming up, we are also trying to fitten up and shake off some of that winter comfort food weight that isn’t doing wonders for the December holiday beach body.

While it’s a great idea (and really affordable) to hit the road for a run or a brisk walk, it is crucial that you do so with your safety in mind. With these seven tips, you can enjoy your outdoor exercise routine with peace of mind:

Have your ID handy: Carry some form of identification on you, so that any bystanders will know who you are and who to contact in case of an emergency. Most exercise gear has small pockets for this very reason. Safety in numbers : While it might be easier and more convenient to go for a quick jog on your own, it is always wiser and safer to exercise in a group, or at least with one friend…it also helps to keep you motivated when you go with a friend. Have a backup buddy : Tell someone you trust, where you are headed for a run or cycle and give them an idea of the route you plan to take and when you expect you will return. In this way, they can quickly raise the alarm if you do not return as planned. Be bright and reflective: Wear bright, reflective clothing to make sure you are visible to other road users. Run against traffic and cycle with traffic. This makes you even more visible to others. If you can, make use of pavements or any designated cycle tracks. Mix things up: Changing up your route and training time makes it difficult for any would-be criminal to anticipate your movements. The change in scenery can also make the physical exertion more bearable. Check your phone battery : Make sure your cell phone battery is fully charged so that you are able to call for help in case of an emergency. It is also important to save the correct emergency contact numbers on your phone, so that you can quickly contact the police, your security company or your neighbourhood watch when you need them. Mobile tracking : Find out from your security company if they offer a mobile tracking app which can be downloaded on your cell phone. This is an effective way of alerting emergency service providers when you need them while also giving them your accurate location, especially if you are running or hiking along a mountain path or in a forest.

