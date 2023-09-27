Lifestyle
Air Fryer Line fish with garlic lemon and pepper
The air fryer method delivers a crispy line fish that's beautifully seasoned with the aromatic blend of zesty lemon and robust garlic.
Discover a simple way to enjoy fish with this Air Fryer recipe. Using a blend of garlic, lemon, and pepper, this method ensures a crispy finish and flavourful bite every time. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.
Ingredients
- Fresh line fish
- Calistos Garlic lemon and herb spice
- Onions
- Pepper
- Lemon
- Garlic
- Oil
- Parsely
Method
- Rinse and pat dry the fish. Create some cuts on the fish, season with calistos garlic lemon herb spice, and pepper. Stuff the fish with some lemon and onions for maximum flavour.
- Lightly drizzle oil on the fish. Air fry at 190 degrees for 10-15 minutes depending on the thickness of the fillet. Remember to turn fish if you prefer crust on both sides.
- Serve the fish with a side of choice.