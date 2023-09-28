Lifestyle

Warm potato salad with white malt vinegar

This potato salad features baby potatoes, bacon, and a white malt vinegar dressing, making it a warm and satisfying side.

46 mins ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
Warm potato salad with white malt vinegar
Paired with the crunch of celery and the aromatic freshness of dill and parsley, this warm potato salad promises to be a crowd-pleaser. Image credit: Safari Vinegar

Dive into a delightful twist on the traditional with this Warm Potato Salad flavoured with White Malt Vinegar. Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.

Preparation time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 20 mins | Serves: 8

Ingredients

  • 250g streaky bacon
  • 1kg red baby potatoes, halved
  • 60ml / 4 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large white onion, diced
  • 2 Tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 90ml / 6 Tbsp Safari White Malt Vinegar
  • 4 spring onions, sliced
  • 2 stalks celery, finely sliced
  • 1 handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
  • Dill fronds, for serving
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 200˚C.
  2. Place bacon on a foil-lined baking tray and bake until deeply caramelised on both sides and crispy. ± 20 minutes. Drain on a paper towel. Chop roughly and set aside.
  3. While the bacon is cooking, boil the potatoes. Place potatoes in a large pot with a few pinches of salt and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until tender. ± 12 minutes.
  4. Drain and steam dry in the warm pot.
  5. In a large frying pan over medium, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook until tender and just turning golden
    brown. Season well.
  6. Switch off the heat and stir in the garlic, mustard, and Safari White Malt Vinegar. Stir until well mixed. You can add a little pinch of sugar at this point if you want to mellow the vinegar flavour.
  7. Pour the warm vinegar dressing over the potatoes.
  8. Add the spring onions, celery, parsley, and crispy bacon bits. Fold everything together. Taste to adjust seasoning.
  9. Plate the potato salad and sprinkle with dill fronds and serve.
46 mins ago
Supplied Content 1 minute read
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button