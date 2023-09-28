Lifestyle
Warm potato salad with white malt vinegar
This potato salad features baby potatoes, bacon, and a white malt vinegar dressing, making it a warm and satisfying side.
Dive into a delightful twist on the traditional with this Warm Potato Salad flavoured with White Malt Vinegar. Recipe compliments of Safari Vinegar.
Preparation time: 15 mins | Cooking time: 20 mins | Serves: 8
Ingredients
- 250g streaky bacon
- 1kg red baby potatoes, halved
- 60ml / 4 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 large white onion, diced
- 2 Tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 90ml / 6 Tbsp Safari White Malt Vinegar
- 4 spring onions, sliced
- 2 stalks celery, finely sliced
- 1 handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
- Dill fronds, for serving
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Method
- Preheat oven to 200˚C.
- Place bacon on a foil-lined baking tray and bake until deeply caramelised on both sides and crispy. ± 20 minutes. Drain on a paper towel. Chop roughly and set aside.
- While the bacon is cooking, boil the potatoes. Place potatoes in a large pot with a few pinches of salt and cover with cold water. Bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until tender. ± 12 minutes.
- Drain and steam dry in the warm pot.
- In a large frying pan over medium, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook until tender and just turning golden
brown. Season well.
- Switch off the heat and stir in the garlic, mustard, and Safari White Malt Vinegar. Stir until well mixed. You can add a little pinch of sugar at this point if you want to mellow the vinegar flavour.
- Pour the warm vinegar dressing over the potatoes.
- Add the spring onions, celery, parsley, and crispy bacon bits. Fold everything together. Taste to adjust seasoning.
- Plate the potato salad and sprinkle with dill fronds and serve.