Mzansi artists score soundtrack spots

Grammy award-winning musician Zakes Bantwini is one of many artists who has been featured on EA Sports FC 24’s soundtrack.

A division of Electronic Arts (EA), EA Sports develops and publishes video games. Popular games include EA Sports FC 24’s predecessor (the FIFA games) as well as basketball, golf and UFC games.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Zakes shared: “What an honour… Osama [by Bantwini and Kasango] made it onto the soundtrack for EA Sports FC 24! .”

Other local artists who have been featured on the soundtrack include the Major League DJz and the late Brenda Fassie for their song Mamgobhozi, a remake of Fassie’s Vuli Ndlela.

International artists include Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, J. Cole, and Stormzy to name a few.

Bantwini is currently counting down the days until his Abantu show, set to take place at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on October 28.

For the past two months, the musician has performed at many local universities, calling it the Abantu Campus Activation, ending the campus performances at Rhodes University on Monday.

The Road To Abantu has officially begun and I can’t wait to see you guys out at the Abantu Campus Activations! Might add a couple more dates too Tag your campus for me to visit next #ABANTU pic.twitter.com/mONDcL72Au — Zakes Bantwini (@ZakesBantwiniSA) August 23, 2023

