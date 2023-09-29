Lifestyle
Lavender-infused passion fruit cocktail
Elevate your Friday evening with the tropical zest of passion fruit, the sophistication of lavender, and a spirited kick.
Enhanced with a splash of alcohol, this lavender-infused passion fruit cocktail is the ideal drink to elevate your spring evenings.
Ingredients
- 3 ripe passion fruits
- 2 sprigs fresh lavender (plus additional for garnish)
- 1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup (adjust to taste)
- 1 cup cold sparkling water or club soda
- 60 ml vodka or gin
- Ice cubes
Method
- In a saucepan, bring half a cup of water to a simmer. Remove from heat and add the lavender sprigs. Let it steep for about 5 minutes, then remove the sprigs and let the water cool. This will create a lavender-infused water.
- Cut the passion fruits in half and scoop out the pulp into a bowl. Using a fork, gently press the pulp to release the juice, ensuring the seeds remain intact.
- In a cocktail shaker, combine the passion fruit juice, the cooled lavender-infused water, honey or agave syrup, and your choice of vodka or gin. Shake well.
- Fill glasses with ice cubes, pour the cocktail mixture over the ice, top up with sparkling water or club soda, and garnish with a fresh sprig of lavender.