Lavender-infused passion fruit cocktail

Elevate your Friday evening with the tropical zest of passion fruit, the sophistication of lavender, and a spirited kick.

Experience a unique combination of passion fruit and lavender in this refreshing cocktail.

Enhanced with a splash of alcohol, this lavender-infused passion fruit cocktail is the ideal drink to elevate your spring evenings.

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe passion fruits
  • 2 sprigs fresh lavender (plus additional for garnish)
  • 1 tablespoon honey or agave syrup (adjust to taste)
  • 1 cup cold sparkling water or club soda
  • 60 ml vodka or gin
  • Ice cubes

Method

  1. In a saucepan, bring half a cup of water to a simmer. Remove from heat and add the lavender sprigs. Let it steep for about 5 minutes, then remove the sprigs and let the water cool. This will create a lavender-infused water.
  2. Cut the passion fruits in half and scoop out the pulp into a bowl. Using a fork, gently press the pulp to release the juice, ensuring the seeds remain intact.
  3. In a cocktail shaker, combine the passion fruit juice, the cooled lavender-infused water, honey or agave syrup, and your choice of vodka or gin. Shake well.
  4. Fill glasses with ice cubes, pour the cocktail mixture over the ice, top up with sparkling water or club soda, and garnish with a fresh sprig of lavender.

