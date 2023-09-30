Apple Pie Bombs made easy in an air fryer
Serve with ice cream for a complete dessert, or dip these apple pie bombs in caramel sauce and snack away with a cup of tea.
Soft and pillowy apple pie donut bombs made with the easiest dough!
This recipe is an absolute winner using ingredients you probably already have to hand. Little (and not-so-little) ones will love getting involved in these as they come together quickly, with minimal effort, and taste absolutely amazing hot from the Instant Vortex, slicked with butter and coated in cinnamon sugar. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.
Chef’s tip: These apple pie bombs can be made a few hours ahead, and kept in the fridge on nonstick paper until ready to cook. Cook them the same day as the rising agent in the self-raising flour will lose potency as time goes by.
Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 18 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 apples peeled, and diced
- 1 tbsp water
- 50g sugar
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 tsp corn flour + 2 tbsp water
- 140g self-raising flour
- 170g 5% full-fat yoghurt
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 20g butter
- Ice cream or caramel sauce, to serve
Method
- Place the apples in a saucepan, with 1 tbsp of water, sugar, ¼ tsp cinnamon, and vanilla. Place the lid on the pan and cook the apples on high heat until soft- about 3-5 minutes.
- Mix the corn flour with the 2 tbsp water, then add the cornflour slurry to the apples. Cook, stirring continuously for a further minute until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside.
- Mix the flour, yoghurt and salt together until it forms a soft and sticky dough. Form the dough into a round, then cut into 8 equal pieces. Roll each piece into balls, then use a rolling pin to roll them into a ½ cm thick circle. Spoon some apple filling into the centre, then pinch the edges together to enclose the filling.
- Select Bake on the Instant Vortex air fryer, and set the temperature to 170°C and the time to 11 minutes. When the Air Fryer has preheated, place the bombs inside.
- While the Air Fryer bakes, combine the caster sugar and cinnamon in one bowl, and melt the butter in another.
- Once the bombs are cooked, remove the bombs from the Vortex, brush them in melted butter, and roll them in cinnamon sugar. Serve immediately nice and hot.