Tips for your gym skincare routine

“With a few simple steps and the right products, you can maintain healthy, glowing skin despite your active lifestyle,” says Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere Petroleum Jelly and Gly-Co-Oil. He provides the below pre- and post-workout skincare tips:

Pre-workout skincare routine

Before heading to the gym, cleanse your face with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. This removes any makeup, dirt, or impurities without stripping your skin’s natural oils. Then, apply a lightweight moisturiser to ensure your skin is well-hydrated. Lastly, apply thin layer of petroleum jelly to areas that might rub against gym equipment or clothing, such as your inner thighs or underarms. This creates a barrier that reduces friction and prevents chafing.

Post-workout skincare routine

After your workout, cleanse your face and body to remove sweat and bacteria that can clog pores. If your skin tends to get red and flushed after a workout, apply a soothing serum. This helps calm inflammation and redness. Post-workout, your skin might be dehydrated and in need of repair. Use a moisturiser with to hydrate and protect your skin from environmental damage. For areas prone to dryness or irritation, apply a nourishing product like Clere’s Gly-Co-Oil, which offers a concentrated combination of moisturising Glycerine and nourishing Tissue Oil and has been specifically formulated to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and moisturise dry skin. The product is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, making it a great option for people who don’t want to feel weighed down by heavy skincare products. Don’t forget about your delicate eye area and lips. Apply a hydrating eye cream to combat puffiness and dark circles and follow up with a lip balm to get your lips soft.

Ndlovu adds the following general skincare pointers:

Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to maintain skin hydration from the inside out.

Avoid letting sweat sit on your skin for too long after your workout. Cleanse your skin as soon as possible to prevent breakouts.

Opt for workout clothes made from moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics to reduce friction and chafing.

Avoid touching your face during your workout to prevent transferring sweat and bacteria to your skin.

