Tips for your gym skincare routine
Regular gym-goers know the exhilarating feeling of a good workout, however it’s essential to take care of your skin before and after you work out.
“With a few simple steps and the right products, you can maintain healthy, glowing skin despite your active lifestyle,” says Themba Ndlovu, brand manager for Clere Petroleum Jelly and Gly-Co-Oil. He provides the below pre- and post-workout skincare tips:
Pre-workout skincare routine
- Before heading to the gym, cleanse your face with a gentle, hydrating cleanser. This removes any makeup, dirt, or impurities without stripping your skin’s natural oils.
- Then, apply a lightweight moisturiser to ensure your skin is well-hydrated.
- Lastly, apply thin layer of petroleum jelly to areas that might rub against gym equipment or clothing, such as your inner thighs or underarms. This creates a barrier that reduces friction and prevents chafing.
Post-workout skincare routine
- After your workout, cleanse your face and body to remove sweat and bacteria that can clog pores.
- If your skin tends to get red and flushed after a workout, apply a soothing serum. This helps calm inflammation and redness.
- Post-workout, your skin might be dehydrated and in need of repair. Use a moisturiser with to hydrate and protect your skin from environmental damage.
- For areas prone to dryness or irritation, apply a nourishing product like Clere’s Gly-Co-Oil, which offers a concentrated combination of moisturising Glycerine and nourishing Tissue Oil and has been specifically formulated to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and moisturise dry skin. The product is non-greasy and absorbs quickly, making it a great option for people who don’t want to feel weighed down by heavy skincare products.
- Don’t forget about your delicate eye area and lips. Apply a hydrating eye cream to combat puffiness and dark circles and follow up with a lip balm to get your lips soft.
Ndlovu adds the following general skincare pointers:
- Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to maintain skin hydration from the inside out.
- Avoid letting sweat sit on your skin for too long after your workout. Cleanse your skin as soon as possible to prevent breakouts.
- Opt for workout clothes made from moisture-wicking, breathable fabrics to reduce friction and chafing.
- Avoid touching your face during your workout to prevent transferring sweat and bacteria to your skin.
Feature Image: Pexels
