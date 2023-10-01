6 tips to take care of your curly hair

Hydration is key

Curly hair tends to be more prone to dryness due to the natural oils struggling to move down the hair shaft. Regularly use a sulfate-free, moisturising shampoo and conditioner to keep your curls hydrated. Consider incorporating a deep conditioning treatment at least once a week to restore moisture and vitality.

Gentle cleansing

Over-washing can strip your curls of their natural oils, leading to further dryness and frizz. Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days or as needed, using a gentle touch while washing and conditioning to avoid disrupting your curl pattern.

Detangling with care

Detangling curly hair can be a delicate process. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to gently detangle while your hair is coated with conditioner in the shower. Start from the tips and work your way up to prevent breakage.

Styling products tailored to your curl type

Selecting the right products is crucial for enhancing your curls’ natural beauty. Gel, mousse, curl creams, and serums can help define and hold your curls. Choose products designed for your specific curl type to achieve the best results.

A leave in conditioner can retain moisture but be careful when applying natural oils daily as it can hinder the natural production of oils from the scalp and that is essential for hair growth.

Drying techniques

Air-drying is often the best choice for curly hair, as excessive heat can cause damage. If you must use heat, apply a heat protectant and use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer to evenly distribute airflow without disrupting the curls’ formation.

Hairstyle tension

Constant pulling and tugging on the hair, can result from tight hairstyles and can lead to traction alopecia. Incorporating hairstyles that do not require excessive tension to allow the hair to rest and recover.

Pro tip: Alternative drying methods like using an old T-shirt instead of a towel, dries hair without damage or friaa.

