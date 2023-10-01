Celebrate International Coffee Day  … with cake

Jacobs coffee and Sam Linsell from Drizzle and Dip got together to create a delicious recipe using Jacobs’ two new Origins blends. This delicious tres leches cake works just as well as a pudding too, so keep the recipe for when you’re next having guests over for dinner. Sam’s put a lovely coffee twist onto Tres leches, which is a celebration cake that originates in South America.

The name Tres Leches translates to Three Milks in English, referring to the three types of milk used in its creation: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and cream. These ingredients are absorbed by a delicate chiffon-like sponge cake, creating a moist and indulgent texture. This cake is topped off with caramel, whipped cream and dalgona cream made with Jacobs new Latin America or Southeast Asian Blend.

Tres leches cake

Recipe: 6 – 9 generous servings

Ingredients

Cake:

3 large free-range eggs, separated

130g Muscovado sugar (or brown sugar)

90g cake flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

50ml milk

1 tsp vanilla extract or essence

80ml (1/3 cup) caramel treat (dulce de leche) for the topping

250m (1 cup) whipping cream for the topping

Milk soak:

250ml / 1 cup evaporated milk

1 Tbsp Jacobs Latin American or Southeast Asian instant coffee granules

125ml / ½ cup condensed milk

125m/ ½ cup cream

Dalgona:

2 Tbsp Jacobs Latin America instant coffee granules

2 Tbsp sugar

2 Tbsp hot water

Method

To make the cake preheat the oven to 180C.

Lightly grease or spray a square 20cm x 20cm (8inch x 8inch) baking tin or ceramic/glass oven proof dish.

Separate the eggs and using an electric whisk or stand mixer, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks. Add two tablespoons of the sugar and whisk for a further minute until dissolved. Decant the egg white to another bowl and set aside.

Using the same bowl and whisk you used to whisk the whites, beat the egg yolks and remaining sugar until pale and fluffy. Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into the egg mixture and very briefly mix to combine.

Add the milk and vanilla extract and once again mix very briefly to combine. This can also be done by hand.

Gently fold the beaten egg whites through the cake batter by hand until combined.

Tip the batter into the prepared cake tin and smooth out the top. Tap the tin on a table to knock out any air bubbles.

Bake for 20 – 23 minutes covering the cake after about 10 minutes with foil to prevent over browning.

The cake is done when its golden brown, firm to the touch and when a knife is inserted into the middle comes out clean.

While the cake is baking, make the milk soak. Put the evaporated milk and coffee into a jug and heat in the microwave for 2 minutes. Stir to dissolve the coffee granules. If it doesn’t dissolve, continue to heat for a further minute or two.

Add the condensed milk and cream to the jug and stir to combine.

When the cake comes out the oven, immediately poke the surface all over with a skewer or knife. Pour the milk soak over the surface and allow it to soak in.

Once cool, cover and store in the fridge for a few hours or overnight and until all the liquid has been absorbed.

About an hour or two before you are ready to serve, finish the cake off. First spread the caramel treat over the surface to evenly coat, then whip the cream to soft peaks and lightly spread this over the caramel.

Finally, make the dalgona cream. Add the coffee granules, sugar and hot water to a small bowl and using an electric whisk, beat until thick, pale and fluffy (about 3 – 5 minutes). Dollop the dalgona cream onto the whipped cream in spoonfuls and using a spatula, swirl this into the cream. Place in the fridge to firm up.

Slice and serve.

For more delicious recipes visit Get It Magazine.