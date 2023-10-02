Pet allergies: What to look out for and how to treat them

Sneezing, itchy eyes, scratchy throat … most of us unfortunately know the feeling of spring allergies all too well, but are you aware that your pooch might be suffering from allergies too?

While we usually suffer from a runny nose and watery eyes, allergies in dogs and cats generally show in their skin. They are likely to show one of the following symptoms:

Itching, scratching, licking, or rubbing (this is the first sign that sometimes goes unnoticed)

Paw licking

Flaky or scaly skin patches

Red patches, spots, or pimples

Scabs, crusts, or thickened skin

Hair loss

A not-so-pleasant skin odour

If you’ve noticed any of the above problems, take action by following these steps:

Vet visit: First things first – schedule an appointment with your vet if you suspect your pet’s skin is playing up. They’ll diagnose the issue and recommend a tailored remedy plan.

Bed and blanket TLC: Keep your pet’s bedding clean by washing it every other week. Use your hottest washing machine setting, but be sure it won’t harm their cosy spots. If it doesn’t fit in the machine, a thorough hand wash will do the trick. Just check that everything’s 100% dry before your pet snuggles up. A dust-free sleeping area is a happy one. Make sure to use a mild detergent and ensure that their bedding is properly rinsed.

Chill baths: For intense itchiness, give your dog cold-water baths three times a week. It calms the itch and gives pollen a run for its money. Go for the right shampoos to keep that coat squeaky clean. There are a few pet friendly hypoallergenic and gently medicated shampoos available from your vet. Make use of these or if you use a parlour make sure they are using the right soaps for your dog. You can also purchase dog grooming wipes to remove loose hair, dirt, pollen and odour causing bacteria from your dog’s fur.

Wind wisdom: On windy days, keep your pet indoors. Wind stirs up pollen, and that’s a no-no for sensitive skin.

Heal from the inside: Even if the root of your pet’s skin issue isn’t nutrition-related, they’ll benefit from top-notch food especially formulated for sensitive skin. We love Hill’s Prescription Diet Derm Complete for dogs, as it contains a breakthrough formula with bioactives and phytonutrients to reduce the signs associated with environmental allergies.

