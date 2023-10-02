Pizza’s rise to fame

From its humble beginnings in Naples, Italy, in 1889, to its current status as the most beloved dish globally, pizza’s journey is a tale of culinary delight. Today, over 5 billion pizzas are devoured worldwide every year, with the classic Margherita pizza being the most popular choice.

In South Africa, pizza holds a special place in the hearts of many. It’s not just a dish; it’s a way of life. Pizza is the most popular food choice on Uber Eats, according to mykitchen.co.za, and it’s no surprise that many restaurants in the country proudly bear the title of “Pizza Restaurant.”

Pizza can be enjoyed a number of ways, from thick crust to thin with as little or as many toppings as you wish, but what truly elevates the pizza experience is Banhoek Chilli Oil (BCO). Born from a passion project, BCO was created by Ken Kinsey-Quick, who fell in love with the fiery kick of chilli oil while enjoying pizza on the streets of Paris. Upon returning to South Africa, he embarked on a mission to craft a local chilli oil that would complement the pizza experience.

BCO quickly became a sensation, not just for its pizza pairing but also for its incredible versatility. People soon discovered that drizzling BCO on their pizzas wasn’t enough; they wanted to pair it with everything on their plates. Says Kinsey-Quick: “There’s no doubt that pizza is possibly the most popular meal globally, so Banhoek Chilli Oil was born out of the idea to take consumers’ pizza experience to the next level.”

Banhoek Chilli Oil’s popularity knows no bounds. It has transcended borders and is now enjoyed in the UK, Germany, the US, Finland, and Australia. This South African gem has become a global sensation, captivating taste buds worldwide.

Fun pizza facts:

The famous “Diavolo” pizza, originating in Italy, combines the heat of chilli pepper with the richness of tomato sauce and cheese. Its name, which means “devil” in Italian, pays tribute to the fiery kick chilli brings.

Chilli-infused pizza has a history as old as pizza itself. Ancient Romans used to sprinkle crushed chilli peppers on their flatbreads, a precursor to the modern pizza we know and love.

Pizza has left its mark in the word of cinema, and one notable example is the 1988 film “Mystic Pizza”. Not only does the film feature delicious-looking pizza but explores bonds over shared slices.

When it comes to the number one pizza restaurant in the world, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut claims the top spot with coal-fired ovens and century-old recipes that serve pizza perfection.

South Africa’s diverse cultural influences have led to a variety of unique pizza styles. From Cape Malay community’s spicy curried pizzas to the South African Indian community’s butter chicken pizza, the pizza offerings are a testament to its multicultural flavours.

As we celebrate the journey of pizza, it’s clear that Banhoek Chilli Oil is not just a condiment; it’s a symbol of South African ingenuity and culinary innovation. Pizza and BCO are a match made in food heaven, and together, they continue to spread joy to tables around the world.

Italian pizza recipe

Dough Ingredients

805g Flour

25g Salt

1g Active yeast

440ml Water

5ml Olive oil/ or Banhoek Chilli Oil

Equipment

Countertop mixer with dough hook attachment

Water jug

Pizza paddle

If you do not have these equipment requirements, no problem! Just knead the dough by hand.

Method