Roasted mushrooms with soft boiled eggs and herb vinaigrette
Whether you're looking for a light meal or a vibrant side dish to complement any occasion, this salad is the perfect mid-week dish.
Indulge your taste buds in a symphony of flavours and colours with this deliciously healthy fresh mushroom, asparagus, and egg salad, compliments of the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.
This vibrant culinary masterpiece is a celebration of wholesome ingredients that come together to create a visually stunning and palate-pleasing dish.
Ingredients
Herb vinaigrette
- 45 ml red wine vinegar
- 30 ml fresh lemon juice
- 45 ml olive oil
- 4 tbsp fresh chopped herbs chopped (basil, coriander, and Italian parsley work well)
- 1 tbsp honey
For the salad
- 8 large potabello mushrooms whole
- 350 g asparagus ends trimmed
- 4 xl free-range eggs
- watercress to serve
- salt and pepper to taste
Method
For the herb vinaigrette
-
Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl.
-
Season lightly with salt and pepper.
For the vegetables
-
Preheat oven to 200˚C, fan on.
-
Place portobellos on a baking tray. Spoon a little of the vinaigrette onto the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 10 minutes, depending on size, until tender and juicy.
-
While the mushrooms are baking, bring a pot of salted water to the boil. Prepare an ice bath and have it ready next to the stove.
-
Lower the asparagus into the boiling water.
-
Cook for about 1 minute, depending on the thickness of the stems.
-
Using tongs, remove the asparagus and plunge into ice water for a few minutes until cool.
-
Drain and dry the asparagus on a clean kitchen towel.
-
Using the same boiling water – add the 4 eggs gently, stir well to keep yolks in the centre, and set a timer for 6.5 minutes.
-
Refresh the ice bath if necessary.
-
When the timer goes off, plunge the eggs immediately into the ice bath and leave them until cool enough to handle easily. Peel the eggs and set aside until serving.
To serve
-
Slice the portobellos into halves or quarters. Plate along with the asparagus. Slice the eggs in half and dot them around the serving platter. Season.
-
Tuck the nutrient-dense watercress in and around the plated veg and eggs for a pop of green and a good dose of antioxidants.
-
Drizzle everything with the herb vinaigrette and serve.