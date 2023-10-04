Roasted mushrooms with soft boiled eggs and herb vinaigrette

Indulge your taste buds in a symphony of flavours and colours with this deliciously healthy fresh mushroom, asparagus, and egg salad, compliments of the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

This vibrant culinary masterpiece is a celebration of wholesome ingredients that come together to create a visually stunning and palate-pleasing dish.

Ingredients

Herb vinaigrette

45 ml red wine vinegar

30 ml fresh lemon juice

45 ml olive oil

4 tbsp fresh chopped herbs chopped (basil, coriander, and Italian parsley work well)

1 tbsp honey