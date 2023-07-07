The Peugeot 208 returns with a fresh face and an electric offering

The eagerly anticipated new Peugeot E-208 is poised to make its debut in November 2023, offering a range of three versions: Allure, Active, and GT. To ensure an extensive lineup, Peugeot will provide customers with six powertrain choices, including the new 115 kW all-electric motor featured in the E-208, which boasts a claimed range of 400 km. Additionally, the new HYBRID 100 and HYBRID 136 engines will further diversify the electrification options available to buyers.

The front end showcases the brand’s latest light signature, first introduced on the 9X8 Hypercar and subsequently featured on the new 508, 508 SW, and the recently released 2008. The new hatchback model’s light signature incorporates three elongated vertical light claws integrated into gloss black inserts on the bumper, lending the 208 a more imposing and solid stance. All versions of the new 208 proudly display this distinctive front-light signature.

Matthias Hossann, Peugeot Design Director, expressed the team’s enthusiasm and determination to enhance the 208’s already strong character while retaining its spirit. The result is a reinvented three-claw rear light signature, now horizontal in orientation.

The refreshed Peugeot 208 will be available in a stunning palette of seven body colours, including the vibrant Agueda Yellow, which serves as the launch colour, and the elegant Selenium Grey, emphasizing modernity. Regardless of the chosen colour, all new 208 models will feature gloss black rear-view mirrors, while the GT version will come standard with gloss black wheel arches and the option for a black roof.

The interior of the new 208 reflects a commitment to elegance and comfort. The inclusion of new seat fabrics, such as the luxurious black Alcantara upholstery with Adamite Green stitching (available as an option on the GT version), adds a touch of sophistication. Attention to detail is paramount in the GT version, with elegant Adamite Green stitching adorning the dashboard trim. A standout feature of the new 208 is the large central touchscreen, measuring 10 inches, which is now standard across all trims.

Jérôme Micheron, Peugeot Product Director, expressed the brand’s commitment to elevating the 208 to new heights, both in terms of design and performance. The refreshed model promises to retain the essence of the 208 while incorporating exciting updates, making it more feline, technologically advanced, and, ultimately, irresistible.

The post The Peugeot 208 returns with a fresh face and an electric offering appeared first on CAR Magazine.