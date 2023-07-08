Ready to buy your first car? Then read this

The number of vehicles in South Africa is increasing daily as new first-time car buyers enter the market. Buying your first car can be a daunting experience with the wide range of products offered by different manufacturers.

But don’t worry, we’ve got some tips to help you navigate the process and drive off with your dream car.

“Many people, especially parents and guardians, often have numerous questions about potential vehicles they are interested in buying, but they don’t always receive the right answers. It’s crucial, therefore, to do thorough research before making any final decisions,” says the AA.

The AA emphasises the importance of being realistic about the car’s intended use and, more importantly, setting a budget.

“Budgets should be established before starting the search for a vehicle. This will narrow down the options, especially if considering an entry-level model. Being realistic about the budget and sticking to it is one of the most important aspects of buying a car, whether it’s for yourself or a new driver you are financing a vehicle for,” notes the AA.

Follow these tips to make the buying process easier:

Clearly define the car’s purpose. Is it for an elderly person, a student, or young parents needing to transport children?

Consider fuel consumption. Larger vehicles consume more fuel than smaller ones, so if a student will be paying for fuel out of their own pocket, this should be an important factor in their decision.

Always consider safety ratings.

If buying a used car, conducting a thorough inspection of its condition is imperative. Have the AA perform a 125-point inspection before finalising the purchase.

Check that the car’s service history aligns with the manufacturer’s instructions if it is a pre-owned vehicle.

Verify the car’s details, including matching the VIN number to the vehicle’s records and ensure there is a police clearance.

Test drive the car. If you lack experience, invite someone knowledgeable about vehicles to accompany you on the test drive.

Ensure that the vehicle is insured before driving it off the dealer floor and make sure your insurance includes roadside assistance.

Remember to budget for regular servicing of your car.

“Buying a vehicle is a significant investment, and it is worth taking advantage of the services the AA offers to ensure you have done your research and are confident that the vehicle you buy is the right one for you or your child,” concludes the AA.

Source: AA