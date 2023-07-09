Radiator TLC for your car

Modern cars are equipped with many safety and security features and warning systems, and ignoring them can leave you with a significant dent in your wallet. Ignoring any faulty suggestions from your vehicle’s cooling system will lead to overheating and serious damage to the engine.

Vishal Premlall, national director of the Tyre, Equipment, Parts Association (TEPA), a proud association of the Retail Motor Industry (RMI), says there are many telltale signs your radiator is not performing as it should. The first being that your car’s engine will overheat.

“You will notice the engine is hotter than usual after a long trip, and this is normal as engines tend to heat up after prolonged use. It is the radiator that controls the heating of the engine with the help of coolant, to prevent the engine from overheating. And by doing this, the radiator contributes greatly to the optimal performance and longevity of your vehicle. Regular radiator maintenance is essential, especially as we are just about in mid-winter, to maintain the cooling system’s efficiency and prevent costly repairs or breakdowns.”

But how exactly does a radiator work?

“Radiators work on the heat transfer principle of convection to eliminate heat from the engine and its chamber. The process starts when the thermostat detects excess heat. Coolant and water are released automatically from the radiator and flow towards the engine to absorb this excess heat and to cool the engine down.”

And why can cold affect a radiator?

During cold conditions, the water in the radiator and the hoses can freeze up. This can cause cracks and leaks. Premlall says one of the first warning signs of radiator trouble is the engine constantly overheating. This should not be ignored, as an overheating engine is a serious issue that can lead to severe damage, reduced performance, and breakdowns.

If you notice any of these signs, give immediate attention to them:

Leaking coolant: Coolants only function as well as the radiator. If there is anything wrong with the radiator, coolant may not flow through the pipes of the engine box.

Sludge: If you remove the radiator cap and notice sludge, it is a sure sign of a problem and should be attended to immediately.

Low coolant levels: Low coolant levels can be a sign that the radiator or the cooling system is leaking or underperforming, and it can lead to overheating.

Radiator maintenance, as suggested by TEPA, dictates the following:

Perform regular coolant inspections, and flush the radiator to maintain the coolant’s quality and prevent the accumulation of debris or contaminants.

Check for coolant leaks and address them to prevent coolant loss and potential overheating.

Clean the radiator’s exterior surface and fins to remove dirt, debris, and bugs that can obstruct airflow and compromise cooling efficiency.

Inspect hoses, clamps, and connections for signs of wear or damage and replace them as necessary to prevent coolant leaks.

Verify the radiator cap’s condition and functionality. A faulty cap can lead to coolant loss and subsequent overheating.

Get a technician to also check the engine’s thermostat.

The long and short of it is this: “Proper radiator maintenance is essential for maintaining a car’s performance, reliability, and longevity. Regular inspections by an accredited fitment centre, cleaning, coolant flushes, and timely repairs help prevent engine overheating, preserve fuel efficiency, and identify potential issues before they escalate into costly problems.”

Source: Cathy Findley PR