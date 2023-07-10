Here’s what the luxurious 2023 Lexus NX will cost you

The 2023 Lexus NX represents a bold evolution in the luxury SUV segment. With its distinctive design, range of powertrains, and dynamic handling.

Here are the pricing details for each grade:

Lexus NX 250 EX : The entry-level model starts at R968 000. It is equipped with a smooth 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, delivering a power output of 152kW and 243N.m. The NX 250 EX offers a light and agile Lexus luxury medium SUV experience.



Lexus NX 350h EX : The hybrid variant starts at R1 000 100. It features Lexus’ fourth-generation hybrid technology, combining a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with two electric motors and an all-new lithium-ion battery pack. The combined output is 179kW, offering improved performance and efficiency.



Lexus NX 350h SE : This hybrid model is priced at R1 172 900. It builds upon the features of the EX grade and offers a more luxury-focused experience. The SE grade includes additional features such as heated rear seats and a 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system.



Lexus NX 350h F SPORT : Starting at R1 200 800, the F SPORT variant adds sporty elements and performance-oriented features to the hybrid model. It comes with a unique styling package, including 20-inch gloss-black alloy wheels, sportier front and rear designs, and F SPORT interior trim. The Adaptive Suspension with performance dampers enhances the dynamic prowess of the F SPORT.



Lexus NX 350 F SPORT: Priced at R1 211 900, the NX 350 F SPORT is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering a hefty 205kW and 430N.m. This model offers a relatively snappy 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7 seconds and comes with grade-specific features like the 20-inch alloy wheels and a sporty F SPORT design.



Underneath its sleek exterior, the NX benefits from Lexus’ Global Architecture K (GA-K) platform, providing improved handling and a lower centre of gravity. The new suspension design, with front MacPherson struts and rear double wishbones, enhances agility and stability.

The new NX also boasts exciting technological advancements. The multimedia platform offers fast and intuitive connectivity, featuring a large 14-inch display and the ‘Hey Lexus’ assistant for natural voice commands. Safety technologies, including Intersection Turn Assist and Emergency Steering Assist, enhance collision detection and avoidance capabilities.

In conclusion, the 2023 Lexus NX sets a new benchmark in the mid-size luxury SUV segment. Its bold design, range of powertrains, and advanced technologies provide a rewarding and connected driving experience.

