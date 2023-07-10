Motoring

Alfa Romeo tops J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

The Alfa Romeo team takes great pride in the brand’s achievements in the recent study done by J.D. Power. The CEO attributes this to the company’s high quality standards.

Alfa Romeo has topped the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study in the premium category, moving up 24 places from last year. This success is a testament to the automaker’s commitment to quality. The company’s factories in Italy are known for their high standards, and its customer service team is also highly rated.

The automaker also won the best compact premium SUV award for its Stelvio model. The Stelvio is popular for buyers who want a stylish and performance-oriented vehicle. It offers a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and a range of advanced safety features.

Alfa Romeo’s success in the study is good news for fans of the brand. It shows that Alfa Romeo is committed to delivering high-quality vehicles that meet the needs of its customers.

“This result is a source of great pride for Alfa Romeo,” said Jean-Philippe Imparato, the CEO of Alfa Romeo. “The extreme attention we pay to quality begins in our factories in Italy and remains alongside our customers. These achievements demonstrate we are on the right path.”

Source: QuickPic

 

Matthys Ferreira

Served in SAPS for 22 years - specialised in forensic and crime scene investigation and forensic photography. A stint in photographic sales and management followed. Been the motoring editor at Lowveld Media since 2007. "A petrol head I am not but I am good at what I do".
 

