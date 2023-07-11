Hyundai recently unveiled a new addition to its automotive line-up, a compact SUV that caters to the growing demand for smaller crossover vehicles. Here’s what CAR Magazine knows about the likely SA-bound Exter.

According to Autocar India, the Hyundai Exter shares its platform with that market’s Grand i10 Nios and Aura. This compact SUV will be offered on the sub-continent with a choice of both petrol and compressed natural gas drivetrains. Boasting five trim options, the Exter offers a comprehensive selection of features and customisation possibilities.

Positioned as the smallest SUV in Hyundai’s line-up (so, below the Venue), the petrol-powered Exter is equipped with the brand’s 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine. This delivers 61kW and 113.8N.m of torque to the front wheels. A choice of five-speed manual or automated-manual transmission is offered.

The Exter introduces a fresh H-pattern LED treatment for both daytime running lamps and tail lamps. It features a boxy silhouette, an upright nose, robust-looking body cladding, faux skid plates, front and rear and roof rails.

The higher trim levels of the Exter showcase 15-inch alloy wheels with the option for dual-tone exterior colour combinations and three interior finishes.

Related: Hyundai Venue 1.0T N Line first drive review

This compact SUV features a fully digital instrument cluster equipped with a 4.2-inch multi-information display, a feature typically found in more expensive Hyundai models. Complementing this is an eight-inch infotainment screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Another features is the inclusion of voice-activated commands and wireless charging.

Hyundai South Africa has confirmed that the Exter is currently under consideration for our market.

Visit CAR Magazine’s listing page and browse over 26 000 new and used cars.

The post Introducing Hyundai’s newest India-built compact SUV, the Exter appeared first on CAR Magazine.