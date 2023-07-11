Toyota dominates the dealer satisfaction index awards

Toyota and its affiliated brands, Lexus and Hino, achieved remarkable success during the 2023 National Dealer Association Dealer Satisfaction Index Awards.

Toyota and Hino secured platinum awards, while Lexus received a gold award. These accolades were a testament to the strong bond between original equipment manufacturers and dealerships, as evaluated across various aspects of their business relationship.

Key highlights from the 2023 competition include:

A total of 34 brands were independently evaluated, resulting in 1 362 responses. Out of these, 1 181 responses were from passenger/light commercial vehicle (LCV) dealerships.

Toyota was one of only two brands to achieve platinum status (85% and above) in the passenger/LCV segment.

Hino emerged as the sole commercial vehicle brand to attain platinum status in 2023.

For the sixth consecutive year, Hino achieved the highest overall satisfaction rating.

These awards further enhance Toyota’s reputation for delivering top-notch product quality and service excellence throughout the supply chain.

“Receiving recognition like this is truly gratifying, especially considering the challenging trading conditions we face. Toyota recently overcame a natural disaster that halted local production for three months. In addition, like everyone else, we have been dealing with limited stock due to the microchip shortage and the current economic crisis, characterised by soaring interest rates and strained personal finances. Despite these obstacles, our dealers have risen to the occasion, excelling and achieving record sales in 2023,” said Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Toyota South Africa Motors.

He said this is not just a vote of confidence in their brands. “It is an acknowledgment of the hard work put in by every member of our team, including the dealers, Toyota, Hino and Lexus, management and staff, particularly the field staff, as well as those serving on the dealer advisory councils and dealer councils.”

Source: MotorPress