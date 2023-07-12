Motocross brothers following in father’s footsteps

Joshua and Jono Mlimi are following in their father Eury’s footsteps as motocross racers. Eury is a former professional motocross racer and has been involved in the sport for many years.

Joshua and Jono started riding motocross at a young age. They both have a passion for the sport, and they have been very successful. Joshua has won two South African National titles, and Jono has won four.

The Mlimi brothers are sponsored by major brands, and they travel internationally to compete in events. They are also in the process of building an academy to give back to the sport.

Joshua and Jono are proud of their achievements and are excited to see what the future holds for them. They are both determined to continue competing at the highest level, and they hope to one day represent South Africa at the Olympics.

“Motocross has taken me away from a normal life, but in return, has taught me so many lessons that I apply in my daily life,” said Joshua. “The lessons you learn in the sport can be applied in almost every aspect of your life.”

Source: Cathy Findley PR