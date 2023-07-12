The return of the Rumion: Better package with a bigger price tag

Toyota South Africa Motors recently announced several minor updates to its popular people carrier, the Rumion.

These modifications primarily focus on passenger safety, convenience features, and exterior styling. While immediate upgrades have been made to the S and SX models, the range-topping TX will see changes introduced in August.

In terms of design, the refreshed Rumion now sports a larger black mesh grille compared to its predecessor, lending it a poised and slightly more prominent appearance. However, the automaker has retained the car’s four-cylinder petrol engine, seven-seater layout, and favourable ground clearance from this model year’s predecessor.

The safety enhancements include the incorporation of Vehicle Stability Control, seatbelt warning systems, and rear parking sensors in the S Grade. Meanwhile, the S Grade also offers convenience features such as a height-adjustable front seatbelt and a seat recliner for the third row. The SX models boast additional features like a display audio system, reverse camera, cruise control, and a front centre console armrest. The SX AT variant goes a step further with the inclusion of Hill Assist Control.

The Rumion line-up provides a range of exterior colour options, including Mystic Pearl White, Premier Liquid Silver, Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Autumn Blaze Red, Cedar Brown, and Shadow Black Pearl.

Under the hood, all Toyota Rumion models are equipped with the reliable 1.5-litre K15B engine, delivering 77kW and 138N.m. The choice between a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission is grade-dependent, with both options offering a fuel consumption figure of 6.2 l/100km. CO2 emissions are recorded at 146 and 147g/km for the manual and automatic variants, respectively. The Rumion achieves a top speed of 175km/h for the manual transmission and 170km/h for the automatic variant.

Toyota ensures customer satisfaction by providing a standard four-services/60 000km service plan for all Rumion models, with service intervals set at 12 months or 15 000 km. Additionally, a three-year/100 000km warranty accompanies each purchase. For further peace of mind, customers have the option to purchase additional service and warranty plan extensions from any of Toyota’s 220 nationwide dealerships.

With these updates, Toyota aims to enhance the overall appeal and safety of the Rumion, offering customers a reliable and convenient people carrier option, albeit with a slight price increase.

Local pricing for the 2023 Toyota Rumion range:

Toyota Rumion 1.5 S: R296 900

Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX MT: R331 600

Toyota Rumion 1.5 SX AT: R351 700

