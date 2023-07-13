2024 Renault Arkana debuts with Esprit Alpine trim

The Renault Arkana initially debuted in October 2020, and has now received a subtle facelift to enhance its appeal.

The 2024 Renault Arkana showcases a refined design, incorporating Renault’s fresh ‘Nouvel’R’ brand identity. This new identity divides the iconic rhombus logo into distinct geometric lines and offers a choice of black, satin chrome, or dark chrome finishes. The chrome accents around the grille, windows, and side skirts have been replaced with sleek black-painted elements.

Moreover, the mid-tier Techno variant now features the previously exclusive ‘blade’ front bumper found in the range-topping RS Line and E-Tech engineered trims. Renault has simplified the trim levels, reducing them to three: Evolution, Techno, and Esprit Alpine. The Esprit Alpine replaces the RS Line and takes its place as the range-topping trim level. The Esprit Alpine trim level offers exclusive features such as 19-inch wheels with a striking two-tone finish, showcasing Alpine branding.

The front grille of the Esprit Alpine has also received a subtle update compared to the previous RS Line model. Stepping inside the flagship trim, you will notice red, white, and blue stitching on the door cards, along with a sophisticated slate-like finish on the dashboard. The seats are enveloped in a combination of faux suede and Renault’s Eco Tep material, with 10% of its composition derived from bio-sourced materials.

Under the bonnet, the engine line-up remains unchanged. Customers can choose between mild-hybrid petrol engines, both featuring a turbocharged four-cylinder 1.3-litre unit. Power outputs are available at 104kW and 119kW, respectively. The less powerful version offers 260N.m, while the more potent option delivers 270N.m. Opting for the base engine allows for a 0 to 100km/h acceleration in 9.8 seconds, whereas the more powerful variant accomplishes the same in 9.1 seconds.

The Arkana will also retain its 1.6-litre E-Tech Hybrid powertrain, which combines a four-cylinder 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors. Although the Arkana E-Tech offers impressive efficiency, it is the slowest variant among the available options, taking 10.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h.

