Lamborghini’s SC63 LMDH car is the brand’s newest race-ready raging bull

“The SC63 is the most advanced racing car ever produced by Lamborghini, and it follows our roadmap, ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’, laid out by the brand for the electrification of our product range,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO.

At the heart of the LMDH racer is a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with ‘cold V’ turbocharging, which sees two turbo units placed outside of the engine’s vee rather than inside as featured in a ‘hot V’ setup. Cooling and ease of maintenance aside, the aim is to lower the car’s centre of gravity.

With combined power output from the engine and hybrid system limited to 500kW, additional drivetrain hardware includes a total of eight radiators and two intercoolers.

“The opportunity to compete in some of the biggest endurance races in the world with a hybrid prototype fits with our vision for the future of high-performance mobility, as demonstrated for road-legal cars with the launch of the Revuelto. The SC63 LMDh is the next step into the highest echelons and into the future of motorsports for our Squadra Corse,” stated Winlkelmann.

Aside from a scheduled entry in the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, the Italian firm has partnered with Italian racing team Iron Lynx to participate in the IMSA North American Championship. Race-prepped, the stunning LMDH prototype will be adorned with a Verde Mantis green colour scheme complemented by black ‘Necro Noctis’ tips along the cabin, front, bonnet, and rear wing.

“This year marks not only the 60th anniversary of our brand but also the tenth anniversary of Squadra Corse, Lamborghini’s motorsport division,” said Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini’s Head of Motorsport.

