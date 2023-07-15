Audi RS 6 and RS 7: Power and elegance that purrs

The new Audi RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance models are faster and more powerful than any of their predecessors.

These vehicles have amazing features and will offer an exhilarating ride. With a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo TFSI engine delivering 463kW and 850Nm, these cars offer exceptional performance.

Delivery of the new models to South Africa will start in July. Audi driving experiences will be available to the public from September onwards.

At Audi, performance means increased power. The RS 6 Avant performance and RS 7 Sportback performance boast larger turbochargers and a boost pressure increase. Consequently, the total power increases from 441kW to 463kW, and maximum torque rises from 800Nm to 850Nm. With impressive acceleration, these cars can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than previous models.

To further enhance driving dynamics, the RS 6 and RS 7 feature a new self-locking centre differential. Power from the 4.0 TFSI engine is distributed through a standard eight-speed tiptronic transmission to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

These vehicles come with exclusive 22-inch wheels and high-performance tyres.

The Audi drive select dynamic handling system offers six profiles: efficiency, comfort, auto, dynamic, RS1 and RS2.

The standard 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus displays offer new features. Among them is a blinking shift indicator in manual transmission mode. Launch control, indicated by new traffic light icons, maximises the acceleration potential of the new models.

The pricing for the RS 6 Avant performance starts at R2 332 700, while the RS 7 Sportback performance starts at R2 444 500.

Source: MotorPress