Humble beginnings for Eastern Cape motocross star

Tristan Purdon (26) grew up on a farm between Cathcart and Queenstown. His first bike, and secondhand at that, was a gift from his cousin. “I was only three years old, but riding has become my life since then.”

After being an impressive contributor to the success of the local KTM Red Bull team, he now confronts the challenges and the best riders in the MXGP series in Europe.

During a brief interview with Motorsport South Africa, Purdon shared some insights about his life in the fast lane.

The motocross bug bit him when he was five. Determination eventually saw him participate in the Border championships, and then move up to Nationals. In 2011 he was crowned the Pro-Mini class champion. He won it again in 2012.

“I struggled a bit moving on to the bigger bikes. Then, during my rookie year, when I moved into the much harder MX1 class, I won my first MX1 National championship title. This was quite special to win a big bike championship, particularly in my rookie year in MX1. A few years on and three MX1 Championships in a row, and a MX2 championship in the same year, were really special.

What is the appeal? “I think living life riding is the best thing ever. I just get on the bike and forget about everything. Even my wife says I’m a different person when I’m on my bike, or even when I just have my helmet on.”

Motocross is not for the timid – what’s been your worst injury? “I’ve had a few, but I’d say my worst injury is when I broke the scaphoid bone and two metacarpals in my left wrist. I still struggle with movement in my wrist and get a bit of pain, which bothers me when I am training.”

“Motocross is quite a demanding sport. It takes a lot out of your body, so you must be at the top of your game with fitness. I increased my training a lot this year, just because the competition and tracks are a lot rougher, so you have to be much fitter. I do a lot more cycling and more muscle training, and spend much longer on the bike. I have also changed my nutrition a lot, and that has really helped.”

What does your average meal day look like? “Typically, for breakfast, I eat an organic egg and bacon. Lunch usually includes a pasta salad and then dinner comes from HelloFresh, prepared by my wife.

“Motocross is great for families,” says Purdon. “If you want to do this as a career, never give up. We all say this, but in this sport it really is true. You just need to keep pushing through, even on the bad days. Then also never forget to enjoy it. The lifespan in motocross is short – age 30 to 35 is when most people retire. So enjoy the moments, the racing, and all the friends you make at the track. Just enjoy it.”

How does this local but now international motocrosser spend his leisure time? “My wife and I play badminton and we enjoy going for walks. Now that we are based in the UK, we also are doing lots of travelling with the European Grand Prix.”

“We are proud to see Tristan confidently moving into the big leagues,” concludes Adrian Scholtz, chief executive of Motorsport SA.

Source: Cathy Findley PR

Photo credit goes to @JHMXOFFICIAL.