A classic and vintage bucket list experience

For Paola Cavalieri from Pablo Clark Racing, an ex-works driver for BMW South Africa, the invitation to the 24 hour Le Mans race event was the realisation of a dream.

The event, organised by Peter Auto (event owner and the Le Mans circuit owner) first saw the light in 2002. The 11th edition of the iconic Le Mans Classic 2023, which finished on July 2, attracted a capacity crowd of over 235 000 spectators and showcased 800+ racing cars dating from 1923 to 2010.

“We love classic racing – it’s competitive, tactile, filled with passion and brings back so many special memories,” says Cavalieri.

Peter Auto decided to break with custom and host a special centenary race this year. The next race will only be held in 2025.

The event offered an interesting format. There were six grids of up to 75 cars each, grouping cars from the 1920s (Bugatti) to the 1980s (Porsche 917 Sports Prototype).

Then there were supporting races from Group C Prototypes and GT Legends to period Bentleys, not to mention a tribute to Porsche in its 75th anniversary year. Each grid had a reserve list of an additional five cars. They were allowed to participate in qualifying, should there be any retirements.

“We were privileged to have a number of interesting racing cars in our stable – Ferrari and BMW,” says Cavalieri.

Ferrari and BMW are indeed Cavalieri’s loves and he respects and appreciates the close and longstanding relationship he has developed with both factories through the teams’ racing activities.

Cavalieri explained the grid methodology. “The LMC race started at 15:00 on rotation of each grid. Each grid raced for approximately 43 minutes on sequential rotation, over the subsequent 24 hours. A compulsory pit-stop of 90 seconds then allowed for a quick driver change. With Le Mans being 13.6km long, competitors needed to complete four before the opening of the pit window assuming there are no slow-zone yellows or a safety car.

I participated in two grids – grid 4 for 1960s cars and grid 5 for 1970s cars. In grid 4, I shared a Jaguar E-Type with Maurizio Bianco and in grid 5 I shared a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Competizione ‘’Daytona’’ with PCR driver, Jaki Scheckter, plus Maurizio. Maurizio and his late brother Nicolo and I are childhood friends. They raced in Group One for Alfa Romeo in the first half of the 1980s.

The racing format did not allow for practice sessions. We were pretty competitive from the word go,” says Paolo. This is probably because of the simulator work at Kyalami Race track.

With the Jaguar, Maurizio and I finished 3rd overall in GT behind the two Daytona Cobras. We were the first Jaguar home.

With the Ferrari Daytona, Jaki and I, finished 2nd GT overall behind a De Tomaso Pantera, and we were the first Ferrari home. We were 2nd in race one, 1st in race two and 2nd in race three.

“According to the official race classification, we finished 1st in class with both cars, however, our measure was the scratch GT result.”

Asked what he will remember most about the experience, Paolo shared a long list of things that stood out and will forever be a part of his memories. Among these are the three long straights in the Mulsanne part of the track. Average speeds along the latter bordered around 270km/h. “These straights, being public roads, have rather steep inclines on either side and are a handful until you get the hang of it.

To say that racing at Le Mans at night is special is an understatement. Surviving the many yellow flags, slow zones, and even a safety car make race tactics, even for a short 43 minutes and an even shorter pit window, fundamental. The crowd was enormous with 8 000 cars on display and a variety of activities all happening at the same time – it is pure racing joy.”

Source: Cathy Findley PR / Photos: Track photography courtesy Mateboer photography