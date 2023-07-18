Opel unveils Grandland: A Grand SUV it certainly is

Opel’s upgraded Grandland range offers three impressive models. Each is packed with enhanced specifications to elevate your ownership experience.

All models are equipped with Opel’s powerful 121kW 1.6T engine and an automatic transmission.

This new SUV mesmerises with its unmistakable design featuring clean lines and the iconic Opel Vizor design treatment, introduced in the Mokka.

Inside, comfort takes centre stage. The seats are meticulously designed for ergonomic support. It offers a range of adjustments, including electric seat tilt and electro-pneumatic lumbar support. In the GS and Ultimate editions, the seats also offer heating and ventilation options.

Unlock and start the ultimate model with keyless open and start. Easily open the tailgate with a simple foot movement. And multimedia Navi Pro will keep you connected.

Grandland models come with forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, drowsiness detection and cruise control with speed limiter. The GS Line and Ultimate models offer enhanced safety with parking sensors, an automatic parking assistant, a reversing camera and a blind spot warning system.

The Pure Panel is a driver-oriented cockpit with a seven-inch driver information centre and a colour touchscreen. The GS and the Ultimate feature the exceptional IntelliLux LED Pixel Lights, ensuring optimal visibility without dazzling other drivers.

It is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a remarkable 121kW and 240Nm, and is paired with a standard six-speed automatic transmission. The engine has low emissions and great fuel efficiency, with an average of 7L/100km.

Enjoy five years of worry-free ownership with the pricing starting at R599 900, including a warranty, roadside assistance and a service plan.

Source: QuickPic