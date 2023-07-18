R19m Brabus G700 6X6 spotted in Cape Town

Brabus is renowned for its renditions of Mercedes’ G-wagon offerings, but one of the most notable offerings to ever spawn from the tuners has to be its six-wheeled G63 AMG lineup. An example of the G700 6X6 variation was spotted in Cape Town showcasing its overindulgent and exuberant design.

The exterior is a far cry from a vanilla G63, housing those large 18-inch Hutchinsons two-piece wheels and special all-terrain tyres are significantly widened carbon fibre fenders. At the front is a Brabus front skirt and upper front bumper giving the larger-than-life G-wagon offshoot a menacing front profile. That striking colour scheme is composed of a Sanidin beige finish complemented by the exposed carbon fibre on the bonnet, Brabus Logo with carbon fibre surrounds and striking running boards. The interior is equally as exuberant as the exterior, with Black Diamond stitched leather throughout the cabin segmented by carbon fibre elements.

Don’t be fooled, the G700 6X6 is more than just its looks. Building upon the G63’s already competent all-terrain platform, the 6X6 utilises five electronic differential locks which allow for complete wheel lockup across all six wheels. Additionally, the 6X6 is rated for a power output north of 500 kW, and that unmistakable growl can be enjoyed by way of the Brabus valve-controlled exhaust system.

Interested? Well, if you can get to a dealership that has one expect to pay north of R16 million. Speculation suggests that this particular example costs somewhere close to R19 million! Would you buy one if you had a few million Rands laying around?

