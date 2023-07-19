Hyundai opts for boxy aesthetic on 2024 Santa Fe

The latest iteration of the Santa Fe marks a significant departure from its previous model to wear the moniker, featuring a boxier profile, an extended wheelbase, and H-shaped design elements throughout the vehicle. Notable H-shaped accents include the daytime running lights, the lower grille motif, and the taillights at the rear.

The exterior design presents a cleaner aesthetic, replacing curved panels with straighter ones, resulting in a sturdier appearance giving it the impression of rugged off-road capabilities.

Stepping inside the model, the interior boasts light-coloured seat upholstery, creating an open atmosphere. Soft-touch materials are used throughout the cabin, providing a touch of luxury. The vehicle offers an array of creature comforts and advanced connected technology, as one would expect.

Hyundai equips the new SUV with a large curved display that houses a 12,3-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system. Additionally, the upcoming generation of the Santa Fe will feature three rows of seating, compared to the current model’s two-row configuration.

As of now, Hyundai has not disclosed any technical specifications for the upcoming Santa Fe. However, the presence of the “2.5T” badge at the rear suggests that the updated SUV may retain the same 2,5-litre turbocharged petrol engine found in the current Santa Fe. Reports also indicate that Hyundai might offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants of the SUV, depending on the specific market.

These 2024 Santa Fe teaser images come ahead of the official unveiling scheduled for August. The SUV is expected to debut in the United States later this year before expanding to other international markets. With the outgoing model currently on sale in South Africa, it is highly likely the newcomer will also arrive on our shores.

