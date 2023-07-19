Morgan Super 3 marks return to US market

The three fundamental elements of every Morgan are ash, aluminium and leather.

The company has now introduced its Super 3 in the United States. This model is described by Morgan as ‘retro-futuristic’, featuring taillights, indicators and reflectors. The previous generation Morgan 3 Wheeler, which ceased production in 2019, was the last Morgan model available in the US market.

Massimo Fumarola, the CEO of the Morgan Motor Company, said, “It’s a proud moment to see Morgan back in the United States, and we couldn’t have hoped for a more exciting, unique and distinctive model to mark our return. The Super 3 has already generated significant interest from Morgan owners and fans in the country, and we’re eagerly anticipating the incredible adventures our customers will embark on. The team here in Malvern, who has worked tirelessly to reach this point, share my enthusiasm as we begin the next chapter of Morgan’s story in the United States.”

