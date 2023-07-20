Pricing and specs: The 2023 Polo Vivo and Polo Hatch Here's what you'll have to fork out for one of Mzansi's favourite rides – and what the latest additions offer.

CAR Magazine attended the launch of the new Polo range at Volkswagen’s Kariega production plant recently. Alongside getting close and personal with some of the brand’s heritage models, here are pricing and specs for the 2023 Polo models.

Polo Vivo

1.4 Trendline Manual 55kW/130Nm : R248 500

The Trendline Manual is offered with a 1.4-litre power plant affording the four-door hatch with an output of 55kW and a claimed fuel consumption figure of 5.7L/100km. It’s founded on a pair of 14-inch steel wheels. This derivative’s exterior is characterised by its black door handles, mirror and twin integrated headlights.

1.4 Comfortline Manual 63kW/132Nm : R269 600

Building upon the entry-level model, the Trendline features 15-inch Estrada alloy wheels, body-colour matched door handles and mirrors, a multifunctional steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver seat. Claimed fuel consumption is 5.9L/100km

1.6 Comfortline Tiptronic 77kW/153Nm : R299 600

As its name denotes, this Vivo offshoots’ 1.6-litre engine is mated to a Tiptronic transmission raising its power out by a slight margin while its fuel consumption jumps from 5.9L/100km to 6.1L/100km. This model features a front underbody guard, a tyre pressure monitor, hills start assist and Electronic Stability Control.

1.6 Highline Manual 77kW/153Nm : R299 600

Characterised by its 16-inch Rivazza alloy wheels, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a 6.5-inch Composition infotainment system and an onboard trip computer.

1.0 TSI GT Manual 81kW/200Nm : R336 100

The Vivo moniker’s range-topper affords would-be owners a fuel consumption figure of 4.8L/100km, 17-inch Mirabeau alloy wheels, a Light and Vision package as standard, Sporty comfort seats, automatic headlight control, a single pipe exhaust with a chrome tip on top of the rest of the range’s offerings.

Polo Hatch

1.0 TSI Polo 70kW/175Nm : R337 700

The entry-level model features a digital cluster, multifunction steering wheel, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, electric front and rear windows and LED headlights and taillights. Every Polo Hatch model is offered with a three-year/45 000km service plan.

1.0 TSI Life 70kW/175Nm : R379 200

Building upon the entry-level model’s offerings, this model features a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, a mobile phone interface, 15-inch Essex alloy wheels, front cornering lights, front and rear park distance control, cruise control and a driver alert system.

1.0 TSI Life DSG 85kW/200Nm : R401 500

Identical to the previous model, just with the inclusion of Volkswagen’s DSG transmission.

1.0 TSI R-Line DSG 85kW/200Nm : R450 000

This variant features 16-inch Valenda alloy wheels, R-Line exterior elements, an eight-inch Composition infotainment system, two-zone climate control, and the Digital Cockpit Pro system.

2.0 TSI GTI DSG 147kW/320Nm : R527 700

As the range-topper, the GTI model is characterised by its 17-inch Milton Keynes alloy wheels, IQ>LED matrix lights, leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle-shifters, two-tone climate control, heated seats, Dynamic chassis control and front/rear PDC alongside the features of the aforementioned model.

