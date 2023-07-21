Mazda celebrates 100 years with the new CX-60 SUV

Let’s explore the philosophy of Jinba Ittai. Jinba-Ittai reflects the feeling that the sense of oneness between a rider and his beloved horse is the ultimate bond” and Mazda has worked tirelessly within its design philosophy to establish this same bond between the driver and his car. This applies to the remarkable CX-60 SUVs’ design, performance and durability.

Mazda’s human-centric technologies will elevate your driving and ownership experience.

The interior is spacious and offers under-floor storage. Its generous 570-litre load space capacity is expandable to an impressive 1 726 litres, depending on your seating needs.

Busy moms and dads will also appreciate the convenience of Mazda’s hands-free powered tailgate.

The CX-60 adjusts settings based on the driver’s physique and preferences, including seat, steering wheel, mirrors, heads up display, sound and climate control. Save your settings and the car will seamlessly recognise and adapt to your preferences.

The driver’s cockpit in the CX-60 has three displays: a 12-inch TFT-LCD driver’s meter, a large window HUD, and a 12.3-inch infotainment centre.

Stay connected on the go with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay integrated into the CX-60’s standard equipment.

The CX-60 offers a 12-speaker Bose sound system for an unparalleled audio experience.

Safety features include hill descent control (HDC), providing secure downhill driving on steep and challenging terrains. HDC operates at speeds between three and 20km/h, automatically switching to standby mode between 20 and 30km/h and resuming control when needed.

Additional safety technologies include a next-generation 360-degree monitor with an extended field of view at low speeds and Mazda radar cruise control.

Standard active safety equipment includes ABS with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) and brake assist, dynamic stability control (DSC), a traction control system (TCS), an emergency stop signaling system (ESS), hill hold assist (HLA), and automatic headlamps that illuminate approximately 30 minutes before sunset, ensuring visibility for pedestrians and other vehicles.

The Mazda CX-60 will be available in two variants with pricing starting at R739 800.

Source: MotorPress