Toyota reveals limited edition Raider X with slight cosmetic changes Although no improvements under the hood, the limited edition double cab has various extras to accentuate the exterior appeal.

A new Hilux enters the fold! Totted as a more visually appealing offshoot of the Raider subspecies, the Raider X derivative aims to introduce a bit of aggression and sophistication to the beloved Hilux frame.

The new Raider X model is offered in the following configurations:

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4X4 Raider X MT – R674 800

Toyota Hilux 2.4 4X4 Raider X AT – R704 300

It must be said that regarding power and performance, the touched-up Raider offers no improvement over the standard Raider offering. This means that it’s powered by an undisturbed 2.4-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder affording the slightly altered Raider with an output of 110KW and 400Nm.

That said, the changes introduced to the Raider variant are focused on accentuating the exterior appeal. New to the Raider formula are 17-inch wheels, a horizontally segmented grille with chrome surrounds, a matte black styling bar and black fender protectors accentuated by red accents. Additionally, the cosmetically enhanced double-cab has been endowed with a rubberised loading bed and assisted by a tailgate assist feature.

Toyota’s latest limited edition double cab is offered in an array of colour options, including Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red, Graphite Grey, Chromium Silver, Cosmic Blue, Oxide Bronze, Sand Beige, Orange Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl.

With the current generation of Hilux soon to be replaced by an all-new successor either next year or in 2025, there may still be one or two more custom derivatives up Toyota’s sleeve.

