Small cars for dads with big dreams

Cars hold sentimental value and memories for a lifetime, says the CEO of The Little Car Company, Ben Hedley. “Our scaled-down cars are just like real cars. We’re thrilled to hear how much Linferd and his son love their Bugatti Baby II.”

Dutch entrepreneur Linferd Huismans and his four-year-old son create unforgettable family memories with their personalised Bugatti Baby II.

He collects his son from kindergarten and drives his Bugatti Baby II along private roads to the picturesque lake of Oberägeri for afternoons of fun.

They feed the fish, stop at the ice cream parlour or simply enjoy the environment.

Linferd’s Bugatti Baby II has been individualised with black interior leather and green paintwork. It took artisans 200 hours to build this particular Bugatti.

Only 500 of these Bugatti Baby IIs are being produced and each one carries specific design features ordered by its owner. Linferd’s car has a special steering wheel and painted mirror. Custom brown leather straps adorn the exterior for a truly authentic aesthetic.

Discussing his bespoke Bugatti Baby II, Huismans said, “When I pick my son up from playgroup, I’ll often ask, ‘Do you want to go in the big race car or the small race car?’ He’ll always say the small race car. So, we’ll both hop into the Bugatti Baby II and drive down to the lake and have ice cream. We can spend an hour, half an hour, or sometimes lose track of time and spend the entire afternoon there.

“We share many days like this, and it’s also lovely to see the fascination of the other kids at his playgroup. They’ll often ask to sit in it, and I’ll see their parent’s face light up as we go for a spin.”

The Little Car Company hand builds the Bugatti Baby II at its Bicester factory. The fully electrified reincarnation of the Type 35 Bugatti has been developed in collaboration with the iconic French marque, with the Baby II’s solid silver Bugatti Macaron as a symbol of its authenticity.

Source: NewsPress