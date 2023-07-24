Fleet owners – listen up!

Isuzu now offers truck owners an extended warranty on the purchase of their new trucks. This extended warranty is for five years and up to 700 000 kilometres applicable to all new purchases.

Craig Uren, senior vice president says: “ISUZU is committed to helping our Customers keep their trucks on the road for longer and guarantees their durability and reliability. With the extended warranty on offer, for a nominal upfront cost of the purchase cost of the truck, you are getting more than double your normal warranty.”

What are the benefits?

Cost predictability: An extended warranty provides fleet owners with a predictable budget for maintenance and repairs. It covers the cost of unexpected repairs that may arise during the warranty period, reducing the financial burden on the fleet owner.

Ease of doing business: Trucks are a crucial asset for fleet owners, and any downtime can result in significant revenue loss. With an extended warranty, repairs are often expedited, minimising the time the truck spends off the road. This helps fleet owners maintain their operational efficiency and meet their delivery schedules.

Enhanced coverage: Extended warranties often offer coverage for a broader range of components and systems than standard warranties. This can include major engine and transmission components, electrical systems, emissions control systems, and more. The extended coverage provides fleet owners with peace of mind and protects them from potentially expensive repairs.

Manufacturer support: Opting for an extended warranty from the truck manufacturer or an authorised dealer ensures that repairs are performed by qualified technicians using genuine parts.

Whole life cost saving: While there is a small upfront cost associated with purchasing an extended warranty, it can potentially save fleet owners money in the long run. The warranty coverage can offset the expenses of major repairs, which can be significantly higher than the cost of the warranty itself. This can result in overall cost savings for the fleet owner.

All Isuzu trucks come standard with a two-year warranty. For new purchases made from June 2023, customers are given the option to extend their warranty for a small cost – anything from R5 000 – R7 500 depending on the model.

Important though is that customers will need to choose to purchase the extended warranty at the same time as they purchase the new vehicle. “So, for example, if you buy your truck today, an extended warranty cannot be purchased six months down the line,” adds Uren.

Source: MotorPress