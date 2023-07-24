Kia celebrates Sportage with 30th Anniversary Edition model

Kia is commemorating the 30th anniversary of its popular Sportage SUV with a special edition introduced alongside the 2024 model updates in South Korea. The Kia Sportage 30th Anniversary Edition is based on the flagship Signature Gravity trim, featuring some subtly visual enhancements.

The exterior of the 30th Edition Sportage features a glossy black finish on the grille, front and rear bumpers, lower doors, and 18-inch or 19-inch alloy wheels. This dark theme extends to the roof rack and mirror caps, giving the SUV a distinctive appearance.

Stepping inside, the Sportage surprises with quilted green leather seats contrasted with black suede. The front headrests feature an embossed ‘Sportage 30’ logo, adding a touch of exclusivity to the cabin. Kia has made sure the 2024 model-year Sportage for Korea offers an enhanced cabin refinement on the move, achieved by equipping double-glazed front windows across the range. High-spec models go a step further with double-glazed rear windows.

Generous standard equipment comes as a package, with the only optional features being the KRELL premium sound system, the Monitoring package, and the panoramic sunroof. Notably, Kia has taken safety seriously and equipped all versions of the Sportage in the domestic market with rear-side airbags, making it the first vehicle in its segment in South Korea to have this feature as standard equipment.

Under the bonnet, the SUV offers a diverse powertrain line-up for the Korean market. Options include a two-litre diesel engine, a two-litre LPG engine, a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine and the more potent 1.6-litre turbo Hybrid. Being offered in its home country, it is unlikely that the limited edition model will make its way to South African shores.

To mark the launch of the 30th Anniversary Edition, Kia released a short film featuring the 1993 song Hyoga by the Korean artist Seo Taiji. Additionally, the 1993 Sportage is showcased alongside the 2024 model at the Kia 360 complex, where old TV screens play vintage commercials, and LED displays showcase the evolution of the SUV through the years.

