Motoring

All-new Isuzu mu-X 1.9TD LS pricing unveiled for SA

Here's the official South African pricing for the entry-level Isuzu mu-X 1.9TD LS, which has undergone a little makeover.

11 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
Photo: Isuzu.

Following a subtle facelift and range expansion, pricing for the long-awaited Isuzu mu-X 1.9TD LS has finally been released. While the exterior updates are minor, it’s worth noting that there are no changes under the bonnet – well not until now at least. As part of the range expansion, Isuzu has introduced a new 4×4 version of the popular 3.0 LSE and a value-oriented 1.9 LS model, making it the first time the 1.9TD LS has been added to the line-up. 

Related: Isuzu mu-X range has been expanded with a subtle facelift

The mu-X range offers various models, ranging from the mu-X 3.0TD LS to the top-of-the-line 3.0TD Onyx 4×4, all of which deliver the same power output of 140kW at 3 600r/min and 450Nm of torque at 1 600r/min. However, the entry-level mu-X, the 1.9TD LS, comes with slightly lower power and torque figures, producing 110kW at 3 600r/min and 350Nm of torque at 1 800r/min.

Since its debut in 2013, the mu-X has steadily gained popularity in the SUV segment. Now, with the introduction of the more affordable 1.9TD LS model, Isuzu aims to cater to a wider audience. This model is specially targeted towards those seeking fuel efficiency and a reliable workhorse that can meet most of their requirements.

Also read: CPS 2023: The trusty steeds of shootout: Isuzu mu-X and the Ford Ranger Raptor

Cost:

  • mu-X 1.9TD LS – R708 000

Isuzu’s latest offering, the all-new mu-X 1.9TD LS, expands its range and brings a more budget-friendly option to the market to rival Toyota’s market-dominating Fortuner. With its claimed performance and utility, the mu-X continues to establish itself as a prominent contender in the competitive SUV segment.

Browse over 26 000 new and used vehicles here with CARmag.

The post All-New Isuzu mu-X 1.9TD LS Pricing Unveiled for SA appeared first on CAR Magazine.

11 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read

Pongrass Import

 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button