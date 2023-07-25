All-new Isuzu mu-X 1.9TD LS pricing unveiled for SA

Following a subtle facelift and range expansion, pricing for the long-awaited Isuzu mu-X 1.9TD LS has finally been released. While the exterior updates are minor, it’s worth noting that there are no changes under the bonnet – well not until now at least. As part of the range expansion, Isuzu has introduced a new 4×4 version of the popular 3.0 LSE and a value-oriented 1.9 LS model, making it the first time the 1.9TD LS has been added to the line-up.

The mu-X range offers various models, ranging from the mu-X 3.0TD LS to the top-of-the-line 3.0TD Onyx 4×4, all of which deliver the same power output of 140kW at 3 600r/min and 450Nm of torque at 1 600r/min. However, the entry-level mu-X, the 1.9TD LS, comes with slightly lower power and torque figures, producing 110kW at 3 600r/min and 350Nm of torque at 1 800r/min.

Since its debut in 2013, the mu-X has steadily gained popularity in the SUV segment. Now, with the introduction of the more affordable 1.9TD LS model, Isuzu aims to cater to a wider audience. This model is specially targeted towards those seeking fuel efficiency and a reliable workhorse that can meet most of their requirements.

Cost:

mu-X 1.9TD LS – R708 000

Isuzu’s latest offering, the all-new mu-X 1.9TD LS, expands its range and brings a more budget-friendly option to the market to rival Toyota’s market-dominating Fortuner. With its claimed performance and utility, the mu-X continues to establish itself as a prominent contender in the competitive SUV segment.

